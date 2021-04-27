Lake argues that women don't make a distinction between infrastructure like bridges and roads and the kind of socially minded support — including national childcare, paid family leave, prekindergarten access, health-care benefits and tuition-free community college — Biden will propose ahead of his speech to Congress tomorrow in his $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.”

The larger debate over whether those things are actually “infrastructure” could make the gender gap even wider heading into 2022 midterm elections, the Democratic pollster's data shows. Women favored Biden over Trump by 15 points in the 2020 election and Black and Latina women supported Democrats overwhelmingly, exit polls suggested. Trump had a modest advantage among White women and won a much wider share of White women without college degrees.

“Republicans are so aggressively attacking the family and caring side of the [infrastructure] proposal — they are really underestimating the salience, depth and appeal among women” for it, Lake told Power Up.

“This whole debate about what is infrastructure and what is not? That really doesn't resonate with women,” Lake said, adding that Democrats' challenge is to “make sure we don't get intimidated and talk about [infrastructure] too narrowly.”

About the stimulus: Lake told Power Up the results of her firm's inaugural tracker survey of 1,000 adult women from April 6 to 12, measuring their opinions and attitudes leading up to the 2022 midterms, found bipartisan support for some of the major components of Biden's coronavirus relief package.

A majority of women who voted for Trump believe these things will have at least some impact on their lives: $1,400 stimulus checks, lowering health insurance premiums and providing aid to help K-12 schools reopen — all Democratic priorities.

Some of those things are also part of Biden's infrastructure package like expanding health-care coverage, assisting with financial hardships and aid for schools to reopen. She argues the data shows the GOP risks widening the gender gap if it doesn't back such investments.

favor their state providing support for child care providers in starting up and maintaining child care programs for children 0 to 5 that offer nontraditional hours that are outside of the standard working day (32% strongly favor, 68% favor overall),” per a memo on the survey's findings. Lake found a majority of women who voted for Trump “

The emerging White House infrastructure package is largely aligned with spending Biden campaigned on in 2020. Lake says polling during the campaign indicated similar levels of concern on the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on children and families but that concerns are “even more acute now.”

“A solid majority of women overall are concerned about COVID’s impact on children (71 percent concerned), their family’s economic state (58 percent), and their family’s future in the next year (62 percent). Women across demographics and party identification are united in these concerns,” per Lake's tracker.

The top challenge?: “Overcoming mental health issues,” according to the survey.

Republicans, however, are balking at the price tags for Biden's proposals: including the roughly $2 trillion stimulus package, a $2.3 trillion jobs and manufacturing proposal and the $1.8 trillion American families plan. They oppose tax hikes expected to be proposed as paying for the proposals, and a GOP group has made a much smaller counter-offer.

Sarah Chamberlain, the president of the Republican Main Street Partnership who has been conducting focus groups with suburban GOP women, told Power Up that Republican women voters are “a bit concerned about where the money is coming from” but the GOP “is going to have a problem with women if they don't take this seriously” going into 2022.

“We need to show them movement – that we care about these issues and about mental health,” Chamberlain said, adding she's found that women prefer a separate piece of legislation addressing child care and family-related support that isn't packaged with an infrastructure proposal. “What they don't understand is why everything is thrown together.”

“Mental health is a crisis,” Chamberlain added. “I'd like to see [Republicans] start talking about what families are dealing with.”

“I do think they should be separated, because, when you start putting so much into one bill, which we call an om nibus bill, makes it very, very difficult for the public to understand, ” Sen. Joe Manchin III ( D-W.Va.) told CNN's Dana Bash on “State of the Union” last weekend.

The people

🚨CENSUS RESULTS ARE IN🚨

Here are the key takeaways:

POLITICAL POWER WILL SHIFT TO REPUBLICAN STRONGHOLDS: “Political power in the United States will continue to shift south this decade, as historically Democratic states that border the Great Lakes give up congressional seats and electoral votes to regions where Republicans currently enjoy a political advantage,” our colleague Michael Scherer reports.

Winners: “Texas, Florida and North Carolina, three states that voted twice for President Donald Trump, are set to gain a combined four additional seats in Congress in 2023 because of population growth, granting them collectively as many new votes in the electoral college for the next presidential election.”

Losers: “Four northern states with Democratic governors that President Biden won in 2020 — Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York — will each lose a single congressional seat. Ohio, a nearby Republican-leaning state, will also lose a seat in Congress.”

Check out the explosive growth in the D.C. region: D.C. grew by 14.6 percent adding 87,000 people.

The redistricting landscape. “The release marked the start to a constitutionally mandated effort to redraw congressional districts across the country in advance of the 2022 elections, a tangled and litigious process that is likely to benefit Republican officeholders more than Democratic ones next year,” Scherer writes.

THE U.S. POPULATION GREW AT ITS SLOWEST PACE SINCE THE GREAT DEPRESSION: “The first numbers to come out of the 2020 Census show the U.S. population on April 1, 2020 — Census Day — was 331.5 million people, an increase of just 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020. It is the second-slowest rate of expansion since the government began taking a census in 1790,” our colleagues Tara Bahrampour, Harry Stevens and Adrian Blanco report.

“Unlike the slowdown of the Great Depression, which was a blip followed by a boom, the slowdown this time is part of a longer-term trend, tied to the aging of the country’s White population, decreased fertility rates and lagging immigration.”

“But within the United States, some regions are booming while others are stagnating. The South and West grew the fastest in the past decade. Growth in D.C. mushroomed, possibly predicting trends in other cities once more detailed census data is released later this year.”

What the numbers tell us: “Without robust immigration, the United States would look more like Japan, Germany and Italy, where births and the influx of newcomers have been unable to keep pace with the graying of the population, placing burdens on social services and the labor force … With no immigration in the next half-century, growth in the United States would nearly flatten.”

At the White House

HAPPENING TODAY: “Ahead of his first address to Congress [tomorrow, Biden] will give remarks on the state of the pandemic … [and] announce new CDC guidance on whether vaccinated people need to wear masks outdoors,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Kate Sullivan report.

Meanwhile, the administration is set to share nearly 60 million vaccine doses with other countries as the situation in places like India spirals out of control.

BIDEN’S REFUGEE CAP IS STILL ON THE TABLE: “The White House is again considering setting the number of refugees who can enter the United States through September at about 62,500, under pressure from immigrant rights groups furious about Biden’s recent retreat from that target,” our colleague Sean Sullivan reports.

Behind the scenes: “ The latest machinations follow intense private and public pressure from refugee advocates, who have lashed out at the White House for backing away from its promise. In a private videoconference last week, the heads of resettlement agencies who work with the government vented their frustration with White House aides, according to two people with direct knowledge of the conversation.”

On the Hill

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK: “Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) announced Monday that Democrats and Republicans will be able to seek federal funds for their pet projects and home states as part of the annual appropriations process, as lawmakers look to revive earmarks to restore bipartisanship in ever-divided Washington,” our colleague Tony Romm reports.

“Under the new rules, the Senate will cap earmarks at 1 percent of discretionary spending. All requests must be made public, and some are subject to an audit by a government watchdog. The money cannot be directed to for-profit entities, and members cannot have a financial stake in the recipient.”

Meanwhile, the GOP divide broke into the open at the party's retreat in Orlando:

Politico's Melanie Zanona reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered some “thinly veiled” criticism of GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who has been outspoken against Trump.

“There’s a responsibility, if you’re gonna be in leadership, leaders eat last,” McCarthy said. “And when leaders try to go out, and not work as one team, it creates difficulties.”

In the agencies

DHS PLANS ON CLEANING HOUSE: “The Department of Homeland Security will undergo an internal review to root out white supremacy and extremism in its ranks as part of a larger effort to combat extremist ideology in the federal government,” the New York Times’s Zolan Kanno-Youngs reports.

“The department tasked with preventing domestic terrorism threats will now turn inward to assess if such ideology is coursing through its various agencies, including the Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Secret Service and the Coast Guard.”

“As part of the review, senior officials will establish an internal process for agents who are found to be associated with extremist groups or who espouse those beliefs online or while on duty,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

‘PATTERN AND PRACTICE’: “Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday that the Justice Department will open a civil investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department, 13 months after the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing was among the flash points that sparked mass social-justice protests across the nation last summer,” our colleague David Nakamura reports.

Meanwhile, Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old father, was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday, per our colleagues Jim Morrison, Paulina Villegas, Meryl Kornfield and Timothy Bella.

“After days of protests, the family was allowed to watch a clip of about 20 seconds from a body-worn camera of one of the deputies at the scene.”

“Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, one of the attorneys representing Brown’s family, said the clip showed Brown with his hands ‘firmly’ on the steering wheel of his car as deputies blocked his driveway with a police vehicle. Seven to eight deputies swarmed his car with their guns drawn, shooting at him while yelling, ‘Let me see your hands.’”

Attorney Ben Crump demanded transparency on April 26 after authorities only released 20 seconds of body-camera footage to Brown’s family and attorneys. (WTVD-TV)

The investigations

WHEN COMMUNITIES TRY HOLD POLICE ACCOUNTABLE, LAW ENFORCEMENT FIGHTS BACK: “When the Justice Department in 2012 began investigating Albuquerque police, it found a department unaccountable to the city it served,” our colleagues Nicole Dungca and Jenn Abelson write.

“Over four years, police had fatally shot 20 people, including a mentally ill Hispanic man struck three times in the back outside his home. Justice officials discovered a pattern of unconstitutional and excessive use of force, and a civilian oversight office that had ‘simply been too forgiving of the department’s use of deadly force.’”

“Federal authorities demanded a wide range of reforms from the city — including a new civilian oversight agency with greater authority. But many in Albuquerque fought change at every turn: The police union sued to block the new agency and later demanded the resignation of an agency board member who pushed to tighten the police department’s use-of-force policy. The city council took four years to give the agency stronger subpoena power for its investigations. And veteran police officials pushed back against efforts to increase scrutiny of the department’s use of force.”

“The struggle in New Mexico’s largest city illustrates the challenge of asking civilians to check police powers. Police nationwide have frequently defied efforts to impose civilian oversight and, in turn, undermined the ability of communities to hold law enforcement accountable.”

