It's that second part that matters for elections. After doing unexpectedly well in 2020's congressional races, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has pointed to redistricting, on its own, as enough to erase the Democrats' five-seat advantage. Democrats, who quietly agreed with that, didn't have much of a rebuttal. But after decades of two-seat losses for New York, after universal agreement that Rhode Island would lose one of its safe Democratic seats, the apportionment numbers moved only slightly for the GOP.
Redistricting will take longer, and probably become more bitter, than it has in years, thanks to the slowness with which these results are getting processed. Here's a first look at what matters, as told through the quick takes that weren't quite right.
The map is good for Republicans. It absolutely is, just not as good as some Republicans hoped. Torrid population growth in Florida and Texas spurred speculation that those states would pick up two seats and three seats, respectively — enough on their own to erase the Democrats’ House majority. Speculation about a 2022 gold rush, with new seats to run in across Austin, Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, was one reason so many candidates piled into the special election for Texas’s 6th Congressional District.
Texas will instead get two more seats, and Florida will get one more — the first time since the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt that the Sunshine State has gained just one seat in reapportionment. (Portable, in-window air conditioners were invented in 1945, the year Roosevelt died.) That will help them craft maps to shore up incumbents and weaken Democrats in the megastates, as will the party’s control of the legislature in North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper (D) doesn't have a role in redistricting. Within minutes of yesterday's data release, Republicans in Raleigh were already fantasizing about drawing 10 Republican seats and just four Democratic seats out of the evenly divided state.
How much can Republicans draw for themselves in these states? We'll know later, but courts may be friendlier to the GOP than they were after the last redistricting — the party has narrowed the Democrats' majority in the North Carolina Supreme Court and built a majority on the Florida Supreme Court, reducing the risk of legal defeats that force maps to be redrawn. Look for fights in smaller states with Republican control, such as Kansas, where the party, on paper, has enough of a legislative majority to override a gubernatorial veto and demolish the increasingly blue district represented since 2019 by Rep. Sharice Davids.
The map is good for Democrats. That’s a less popular analysis, because the structural disadvantages facing President Biden’s party were baked in last year, not this week. In 2018 and 2020, Democrats targeted the Arizona legislature, the Georgia and Texas House of Representatives, and the governor’s offices in Georgia and Florida, arguing correctly that control of any branch in any of those states would prevent Republicans from gerrymandering them. They won none of these races, and aren’t relevant in the mapmaking process in any of those states.
What Democrats have is their least bad map since 1991, one of the last redistricting cycles before software advances allowed gerrymanders to reduce the opposition’s political power with surgical precision. A sizable 187 of the House’s 435 districts will be drawn by Republicans, 32 fewer than they got to draw in 2011. Democrats have control over the maps in 75 seats, 31 more than they got a decade ago. The rest of the map consists of states with just one member of Congress, with split partisan control over redistricting, or with power handed to nonpartisan commissions ― 121 seats covered by that last group, easily the most ever.
The majority of those districts will be drawn in states where Democrats otherwise would run the process ― California, Colorado, New York, Virginia and Washington. The party has been dominant on those states’ current maps, even after giving back some of their midterm gains in 2020, so ceding control to commissions won’t cost them much. The party has total control in Illinois, and legislative supermajorities in Massachusetts and Maryland, all states they drew in 2011 to produce as many Democratic seats as possible. But the best result this week was what didn't happen to them. After the past few rounds of redistricting, the party lost safe seats as Republicans drew the districts in a way that forced incumbents to compete against one another. This year, Republicans fully control redistricting in just one state that has lost a seat: Ohio.
The map just made it harder for Democrats to win the presidency. Yes, a little, but again ― less than expected. Rerun the 2020 election on these maps, and Joe Biden would win 303 electoral votes instead of 306. Rerun the 2016 election, and Donald Trump would have won 308 votes instead of 306. Among the swing states heavily contested in both elections, the count was a wash: Michigan and Pennsylvania lost one seat each, while Florida and North Carolina gained one. The migration of White voters without college degrees has helped turn the Upper Midwest from a Democratic stronghold back into a string of swing states; Georgia and Arizona, not on the map for Democrats for most of this century, have left the “safe GOP” column for the “swing” column. Not much changed here.
The fight to not count undocumented immigrants hurt the GOP. Not necessarily. This is the first batch of census data, enough for state legislators to start planning, but it lacks the demographic data required to make new maps comport with the Voting Rights Act — to prevent, for example, a state like Alabama splitting up Black Democrats into multiple seats, none of which a Black Democrat could get elected in.
President Donald Trump battled for years to add a citizenship question to the Constitution, a campaign undone by the Supreme Court. How did that affect Latino response rates? It's unclear, but the relatively weak gains for the Southwest — two seats in Texas, one each in Utah and Colorado, a loss of one in California — may point to a small undercount. That could reduce a Democratic advantage along the margins, with states eventually drawing from data that shows a slightly Whiter electorate than the one that may have been counted by a normal, uninterrupted census.
On the Trail
TIJUANA — Looking back, Jack Nooren would have designed the T-shirts differently. It was mid-February, and the 52-year-old Nooren wanted a striking image to capture what Casa de Luz, the refugee aid group he manages in San Diego, was seeing at the U.S.-Mexico border. He came up with a white shirt with the president's 2020 campaign logo and a four-word demand.
BIDEN
Please, let us in!
“The message we were trying to send out to the media was: Biden, please provide us with an application for asylum,” said Nooren, after packing his SUV with tortillas, beans and cheese for migrants living in tents outside the border. “There is no such thing now. That is what I wanted to say.”
Nooren immigrated to the United States from Holland in 1989. He got involved with Casa de Luz in the past few years, expanding its donor base and supplementing it with his own money. On the Mexico side of the border, the charity maintained an old nightclub, cleaned up, brightened and filled with beds, for LGBT migrants to stay in. On the U.S. side, Nooren maintained housing for LGBT migrants as they worked through the asylum process.
But the charity became best known this year for something that it didn't really advertise. The Biden administration's stumbling response to the border surge had energized Republicans, who have called for Trump-era immigration policies to be restored, and blamed a spike in border-crossings on Biden's decision to suspend some of those policies.
The “let us in” shirts became part of their story. Fox News publicized the shirts, accompanied by photos of migrants wearing them en masse in Tijuana. Republican senators retweeted images from the same day of action at the San Ysidro crossing. It summed up the story without further explanation: Migrants were coming across a porous border because they had heard Biden tell them they could. He'd scrapped the “remain in Mexico,” and asylum seekers were getting the idea that they wouldn't be on the Mexican side of the border for long.
The conversation about the border has moved on since then, along with the hunt for images to dramatize what's happening. Republicans spent much of the past recess trekking to the border wall or checkpoints, sharing images of unfinished fencing or of tents under highway overpasses. (The San Ysidro camp starts right outside the border, but continues beneath an overpass.) Over this last weekend, the New York Post ran a front-page story claiming that child migrants in Long Beach, Calif., were getting copies of Vice President Harris's 2019 children's book; the story went viral before reporters, following up, found that one book was donated to a shelter, and there was no tone-deaf government gift bag.
Outrage over the “Let us in” shirts began the same way, with little effort to find out where they came from. But the story was simple: Nooren spent $2,500 on what he thought, correctly, would be a striking message about refugees. It didn't occur to him that people would think “let us in” was a call for the United States to lower the fence and let in every migrant.
“There are people who say we don't need borders. We disagree on that,” Nooren said, pulling his SUV into the camps, waiting for children playing jump rope to clear a space for him. “But I do believe very much in our refugee program. The United States is ranking 14th in the world in accepting refugees per capita. I think that's unacceptable. I think if there was an online application, with evidence of someone's credible fear, then a lot of them could be moved out of this process.”
At the San Ysidro site, where a few hundred migrants sleep in tents and get running water from a pipe near a line of portable toilets, there's no sign of a political campaign. One of the Casa de Luz shirts lay on a table where a migrant from Honduras was cooking meat, a cloth covering the “Biden” logo. The food was free for anyone who lined up, but the group's focus was on helping people who could claim refugee status, LGBT migrants who say they would be killed if they stayed in Guatemala or Honduras.
“I understand that we cannot fix our problems in one day, or maybe 100 days with this president,” said Irving Mondragon, the Mexican director of the charity. “Maybe he needs a little bit more time, maybe a little bit more support. Maybe we have to explain better what the world ‘refugee’ means. We've had 12 people come through the camp and be allowed to enter after a lot of work: Gay people, transgender people, lesbian mothers with their kids. These are not criminals or terrorists, as people are saying.”
After the food was distributed Nooren and Mondragon jumped in the SUV, joined by a young migrant they were bringing back to the shelter. Nooren made the trip six days a week, and was disappointed by one Biden change he'd seen while doing this work: The online application created during the “remain in Mexico” period hadn't been replaced by one that worked.
“Biden also promised that he was going to be more humane towards the refugees,” Nooren said. “You know, I voted for Biden. He has not proven to really live up to the promises that he made during his campaign.”
Ad watch
The Republican State Legislative Committee bought digital ads in New Jersey and Virginia this month, warning voters that the “cancel culture” represented by the All-Star Game being moved out of Georgia could well come to their states. Both states are run by Democrats, and neither has its own Major League Baseball team.
But in a memo first provided to The Trailer, the RSLC says that its polling proved that the ads connected. In Virginia's 12th House District and New Jersey's 8th Legislative District, both Republican targets this year, close to 60 percent of “high-propensity persuadable voters” said the ads made them more likely to back Republicans, they asserted.
“Democrat-led cancel culture seems to be providing state Republicans with an opportunity to have their arguments on pressing issues like the economy, education, community safety, and health care taken more seriously by voters that were traditionally out of reach,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan.
Troy Carter, “Fact Checkers: Attacks on Troy Are False.” The Democratic runoff in Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District got nasty at the end, even if it fell short of the state's high dramatic standards. (Nothing has topped the Edwin Edwards/David Duke gubernatorial runoff.) Carter's own advertising was positive until the final stretch, when he released this spot accusing rival Karen Carter Peterson of lying about him. “My opponent and her out-of-state super PACs have been spreading lies about my record,” Carter says, paying special attention to an allegation that he couldn't be trusted on police restructuring, and pointing out his role in creating a unanimous jury decision requirement in Louisiana trials. “As my mom always said, telling a lie often doesn't make it true,” Carter adds.
Special elections
State Sen. Troy Carter triumphed in Saturday's race for Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District, besting fellow state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson in a runoff that grew heated and expensive, while never really changing its trajectory. Carter, who emphasized his closeness to White House adviser Cedric L. Richmond, led Carter Person by 13 points in the all-party primary. He won the runoff by 10 points with an expanded version of his initial coalition: Suburbanites, moderates, and more than enough Black Democrats in a majority-Black seat.
“We spoke for ourselves,” Carter said in his victory speech, not too long after polls closed. “We went up against millions of dollars in spending from Washington PACs, who didn't always have their finger on the pulse.” He didn't name names, but Emily's List made a late $1 million buy to help Carter Peterson, and Carter accused her other big-spending allies of lying about him to help a candidate who couldn't defend her record.
The runoff brought together two Democrats who'd sought the seat unsuccessfully 15 years ago. Both Carter and Carter Peterson challenged scandal-plagued Rep. William Jefferson that year. Carter Peterson made the runoff; Carter didn't. Jefferson triumphed in large part thanks to Republican support in suburban Jefferson Parish, where a conservative sheriff made it his mission to defeat Carter Peterson after she attacked his conduct during Hurricane Katrina.
Republicans redrew the district to include more Democrats in 2011, adding much of Baton Rouge. Carter Peterson cleaned up in that part of the district on Saturday, winning both East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes with bigger margins than she'd gotten last month. She was helped by Gary Chambers, an activist from the area who narrowly missed a runoff slot and endorsed Carter Peterson as the most reliably liberal candidate left in the race. An 11th-hour endorsement from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) helped emphasize that message.
It simply wasn't enough, and Carter succeeded in casting doubt over whether Carter Peterson could be trusted. In direct mail, he reminded Democrats that Carter Peterson backed Hillary Clinton, not Bernie Sanders, when she was chair of Louisiana's Democratic Party. That wasn't controversial in the district, which gave Clinton 81 percent of its vote in the 2016 primary. But it helped Carter argue that his rival had moved left for opportunistic reasons, and she struggled to turn out the liberal vote.
For example: Last month, Carter Peterson and Chambers won a combined 24,938 votes in Orleans Parish, which contains New Orleans itself and the district's biggest bloc of Democratic votes. On Saturday, Carter Peterson won just 21,467 votes in the parish; Carter won 24,160 votes there, adding more than 6,000 votes to his first-round total. While Carter Peterson was drubbed in more conservative parishes, as expected, she lost the race in New Orleans, carrying her own state Senate seat, in some of the most city's liberal neighborhoods, by just 4 points. While she went after Carter's support (including donations) from some Republicans, and while she ran to his left on the minimum wage (favoring $20 per hour) and the Green New Deal (which only she supported), Carter put no daylight between his agenda and President Biden's, a comfortable place in a runoff.
The party's left did not throw everything into the race — it was ignored by Justice Democrats, for example — but Carter Peterson's strategy of dominating the Democratic vote by running to the left simply didn't work, even with turnout falling just 7 percent from the primary. Carter will join the Democratic majority when the House returns in mid-May.
In Texas's 6th Congressional District, where former president Donald Trump's absence had at least two candidates claiming to represent his ideas and legacy, Trump endorsed a third candidate: Susan Wright, the widow of Rep. Ron Wright (R), whose death in February kicked off the May 1 special election. Trump's statement, through his PAC, credited her husband with being “supportive of our America First policies,” then repeated the usual set of issues Trump cites in his endorsements: “Susan will be strong on the Border, Crime, Pro-Life, our brave Military and Vets, and will ALWAYS protect your Second Amendment.”
Trump's absence from the race had allowed a messy contest, with no clear front-runner, to unfold in Arlington and North Texas. Wright lagged behind three Republican rivals in fundraising: former HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison, state Rep. Jake Ellzey, and former wrestler (and very recent Texan) Dan Rodimer. Harrison's campaign has heavily emphasized his work for Trump, while Rodimer has distributed posters and direct mail showing him and Trump together when the ex-president endorsed his 2020 campaign in Nevada.
“I played a material role in lot of the ‘America First’ policy achievements that people really loved,” Harrison said in an interview as he campaigned last week. “Coming out of the Trump administration is something I'm very proud of.”
Harrison had rivals in the Trump administration who worked to prevent Trump from endorsing him. Trump was staying quiet, some local Republicans believed, because he thought it would be tough for anyone to beat a widow; Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana had won her race under similar conditions a few weeks earlier with Trump's endorsement. And while credible candidates had opted not to challenge Letlow, Wright was fending off real challenges from the left and right, with rival campaigns' polling finding her in a fight for a runoff spot.
“Obviously a real coup for Susan,” former congressman Joe Barton wrote in a text message. “But given it's an open primary with all voters … surprisingly, I believe it might be a small net negative, because all Democrats hate Trump. Probably 15-25 percent of [Republicans] didn’t vote for him in this district.”
In the short run, even though it came after most early voting was over, the endorsement was a major boost for Wright. A thousand votes could be the difference between making one of the two runoff spots or losing out. In the long run, the Trump endorsement might not even hurt with Democrats because it's unclear whether a Democrat will make the runoff; 2018 nominee Jana Lynne Sanchez has had the airwaves to herself, but two rivals have battled her for donors and endorsements, and the party could get locked out.
Poll watch
Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job? (Gallup, 961 adults)
Approve: 57% (+3 since March)
Disapprove: 40% (-2)
A wave of polls pegged to President Biden's first 100 days in office have sent analysts scrambling to find synonyms for “average.” Gallup went with “respectable” for the fourth in its series of polls that find stable, positive numbers for the president, a combination of supermajority support from his base and marginal support from independents.
Ninety-four percent of Democrats, 90 percent of liberals, and 81 percent of all non-White voters approve of Biden's job so far, compared 66 percent of “moderates” and 58 percent of independents. Biden's overall support remains far higher than President Donald Trump's because independents strongly opposed Trump during his first years in office; it's lower than Barack Obama's because just 11 percent of Republicans, about as third as many as initially approved of Obama, say so of Biden.
Opinion of political figures/institutions (NBC News/Hart Research/POS, 1000 adults)
Joe Biden
Favorable: 50% (+6 since January)
Unfavorable: 36% (-4)
Donald Trump
Favorable: 32% (-8 since January)
Unfavorable: 55% (+2)
Police/law enforcement
Favorable: 58%
Unfavorable: 24%
Major league baseball
Favorable: 34%
Unfavorable: 17%
The Democratic Party
Favorable: 39% (no change since January)
Unfavorable: 41% (-3)
The Republican Party
Favorable: 32% (+3 since January)
Unfavorable: 46% (-5)
No modern president has faced such early, public opposition from his predecessor as Biden, and no party has based its identity around a defeated candidate with the intensity Republicans have devoted to Trump. The result: Trump is less popular than when he left office, Biden is a bit more popular, and the president's support has floated independently of his party (still marginally unpopular) and of whatever controversies Republicans have driven during the past month's news cycles. Opinion of Major League Baseball, for example, is mostly unformed, but opposition to it comes from a subset of Republicans, who've taken Trump's lead in accusing the league of wokeness and pandering to liberals, after it moved the All Star Game from Georgia to Colorado to protest GOP voting measures.
Do you think the coronavirus pandemic is under control? (Washington Post/ABC News, 1,007 adults)
Under control: 28% (+17 since January)
Not under control: 71% (-17)
The overall positive view most voters have of the Biden presidency comes largely from his response to the pandemic, with Biden helped by both the fast expansion of vaccine access and the confusing messaging from Republicans. (From hour to hour, the vaccination is either a threat to freedom or a triumph that Biden should be thanking Trump for.) This is easily the highest level of optimism the pollster has ever found when asking whether voters feel that the pandemic has been tamed enough for life to return to normal; nonetheless, nearly three-quarters of people say it isn't.
How should Biden's infrastructure plan be paid for? (Fox News, 1,002 registered voters)
Cutting spending on other government programs: 38%
Increasing taxes on wealthy people and businesses: 46%
The greatest paradox in infrastructure funding negotiations is that the No. 1 Republican demand is for removing something popular from the bill — higher corporate and capital gains taxes. This question is framed about as positively as it could be for tax skeptics, as no one in either major party has proposed enough spending cuts to pay for legislation that will cost at least hundreds of billions of dollars. (Democrats want closer to $2 trillion, Republicans who are interested in negotiating want less than half of that.) Even when considering whether spending cuts could pay for a popular bill, voters prefer a tax hike, and Republican messaging that this would sink the economy hasn't gotten past the party's base.
In the states
On Monday, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio did what doubters in his state's Democratic Party had come to think was impossible: Run for higher office in the state. Ryan jumped into the state's 2022 Senate race, which no other well-known Democrat is contesting, with a video in which he and his young son Brady take a ride through the Youngstown area, reflecting on their roots and imagining a bustling new factory that will employ the workers of the future.
It's the first product of Ryan's more ambitious fundraising operation, and it was 11 years in the making. That's how long Ryan has floated a possible campaign for statewide office ― including one for this Senate seat, in 2010 and 2016 ― with the encouragement of Democrats who have watched their margins in Ryan's part of the state collapse. Ryan hasn't been immune from that trend, winning his current term last year with 53 percent of the vote, amid a once-unthinkable Democratic loss for Biden in Mahoning County.
But Ryan ran ahead of the ticket, as he always has, and with former state health director Amy Acton opting not to run for Senate, he has a clear shot at the nomination. Four well-funded Republicans are already in the race, and author J.D. Vance is expected to join them. For the past week, text messages from unknown numbers have been going to Ohio voters (and the author of this newsletter, who is not an Ohio voter), warning them that “Never Trumper J.D. Vance called Donald Trump an ‘idiot’ ” and “Never-Trumper [JD] Vance said Trump supporters are ‘RACIST’ and he would ‘never vote for Trump.’" The last text linked to Vance's dark take on the 2016 Republican National Convention, held in Cleveland.
In North Carolina, Democrat Cheri Beasley launched her own U.S. Senate bid six months after losing reelection to the state Supreme Court by fewer than 500 votes. She's the second Black woman to enter the open-seat contest, but she got a first-day endorsement from the Collective PAC, which supports Black candidates; Erica Smith, a Black state senator whose 2020 campaign was boosted by Republicans who saw her as unelectable, is in the race but hasn't gotten the same sort of institutional support.
Countdown
… four days until the special primary in Texas’s 6th Congressional District
… 11 days until the GOP nominating convention in Virginia
… 35 days until the special election in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District
… 42 days until primaries in New Jersey and Virginia
… 56 days until New York City’s primary
… 98 days until the special primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District