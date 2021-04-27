The majority of those districts will be drawn in states where Democrats otherwise would run the process ― California, Colorado, New York, Virginia and Washington. The party has been dominant on those states’ current maps, even after giving back some of their midterm gains in 2020, so ceding control to commissions won’t cost them much. The party has total control in Illinois, and legislative supermajorities in Massachusetts and Maryland, all states they drew in 2011 to produce as many Democratic seats as possible. But the best result this week was what didn't happen to them. After the past few rounds of redistricting, the party lost safe seats as Republicans drew the districts in a way that forced incumbents to compete against one another. This year, Republicans fully control redistricting in just one state that has lost a seat: Ohio.