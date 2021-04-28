Biden’s address comes a day after he touted the relaxation of masking restrictions for fully vaccinated people, offering his latest remarks on the coronavirus pandemic, an issue that has dominated the opening months of his presidency.
For first time in U.S. history, two women will sit behind the president
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Vice President Harris, in her capacity as president of the Senate, will appear on the dais in the House chamber behind Biden.
It is a familiar spot for Pelosi, but Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president.
Biden is expected to acknowledge the dynamic in his remarks.
“The two people sitting behind the president will be women for the first time in history,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on ABC News’s “Powerhouse Politics” podcast. “He’ll certainly note that.”
Biden’s speech, on the eve of his 100th day in office, will look very different
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the first lady will attend but will not be surrounded by guests in a special section of the gallery referred to as the “first lady’s box.” Typically, the White House invites Americans to join the first lady for the speech, and some of them are mentioned by the president in his remarks.
There will be no need for a designated survivor to run the country in the event of a catastrophe because most of the Cabinet will be watching virtually. Only the secretary of state and the secretary of defense will attend, Psaki said.
“While the speech will, of course, look and feel different from past years, the president will preserve a few traditions, including the walk down the center aisle that we have seen presidents do for many years,” Psaki said at a White House briefing on Tuesday. “Of course, he’ll be wearing a mask for that. He’ll remove the mask when he delivers his speech.”
Ahead of the speech, Biden will meet privately with career staff members of the Capitol who were there during the attack by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.
Only 200 members of Congress will watch the speech from inside the House gallery. In years past, there was sometimes standing room only. Members also usually bring their own guests to watch the speech every year, but that gesture will be symbolic this year, with guests watching virtually.
Biden and Harris are taking their sales pitch on the road for the administration’s ambitious American Jobs Plan after Wednesday night’s address.
Biden will travel to Atlanta on Thursday on his 100th day in office to discuss how “he has delivered on his promises to the American people.” On Friday, he will go to Philadelphia to celebrate Amtrak’s 50th anniversary, which is meaningful to Biden, who traveled the Northeast Corridor for almost four decades between his home in Delaware and Washington while he was a U.S. senator.
Harris will mark the administration’s 100 days in Baltimore and travel to Cincinnati on Friday.
Biden will pledge to tackle immigration in address to Congress, while signaling openness to more targeted deal
Biden will recommit himself to overhauling the immigration system Wednesday during his first address to Congress, while signaling openness to Congress passing smaller parts of his agenda that have bipartisan support, including guaranteeing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.
Biden will call on Congress to pass his immigration proposal, which includes a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants and funding for security upgrades at the border and ports of entry, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the address ahead of its public release.
The move marks an attempt by Biden to show his seriousness on immigration policy at a time when he is under attack from Republicans over the migrant surge at the border and from Democrats over his handling of how many refugees should be allowed into the country.
White House proposes $1.8 trillion package that would dramatically expand education, safety-net programs
The White House on Wednesday unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending and tax plan aimed at dramatically expanding access to education and safety-net programs for families, the latest effort by Biden to try to turn some of his campaign promises into new policy.
The package cannot be implemented without congressional approval, and many Republicans have offered a cool reception to the scope of tax increases and spending that Biden has tried to advance. But the White House’s new “American Families Plan” provides Congress with details of the president’s domestic agenda, setting down markers for negotiations later this year.
Biden’s plan proposes a suite of domestic policies that would collectively represent a marked change in how Americans interact with the federal government.
Tim Scott seeks to balance role as dealmaker on policing and critic of Biden agenda in Wednesday night address
When Sen. Tim Scott delivers the GOP response to Biden’s first address to Congress on Wednesday night, he will again find himself trying to manage a tricky political balancing act.
As the Senate’s only Black Republican, Scott (S.C.) loyally defended Donald Trump’s policies while speaking out against some of his most egregious statements. For the past year, he has led the difficult task of negotiating police reform legislation with Democrats. Now, with the GOP still reckoning with its path back to power and its approach to race, he has been tapped by party leaders to make the case against a popular new president.
A decade into his congressional career, the 55-year-old raised by a single mother in a poor suburb of Charleston has become a figure of considerable respect and power inside the Senate, where he has stayed above many of the nasty internal fights racking the post-Trump GOP.
Biden donors, friends and former aides expected on first slate of high-profile ambassadors
Biden is expected to begin naming his choices for high-profile ambassador postings in May or possibly as soon as this week, several people familiar with White House plans said, revealing winners among a pecking order of Biden friends, donors and aides that spans decades.
The process has been complicated by sensitivity to naming candidates other than the coterie of well-connected White people, most of them men, who have been the mainstay of Biden’s political circle. The selection process has taken longer than it has for Biden’s predecessors because of that issue and because Biden “knows too many people and he has too many friends,” said one person close to the process.
But the emerging initial choices, some of which are nearly final, are familiar names in Biden’s world.
The list of potential diplomats includes Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), for envoy to the World Food Program, a United Nations body, and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) for ambassador to Japan, said people familiar with the White House plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the nominations are pending.
D.C. officer who suffered heart attack on Jan. 6 accuses Trump of downplaying ‘brutal, savage’ riot
On Jan. 6, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone was swarmed by a pro-Trump mob and dragged down the Capitol steps, suffering a mild heart attack and a concussion as he was shocked with a stun gun and beaten.
In the months since, Fanone said it has been “difficult” to listen to politicians such as former president Donald Trump — who last month falsely claimed that rioters were actually “hugging and kissing” police — downplay the severity of the insurrection.
“It’s been very difficult seeing elected officials and other individuals kind of whitewash the events of that day or downplay what happened,” Fanone told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night. “Some of the terminology that was used, like ‘hugs and kisses,’ and ‘very fine people,’ is very different from what I experienced and what my co-workers experienced on the 6th.”
New York Post reporter resigns after false story about Kamala Harris that triggered conservative outrage
A longtime New York Post reporter said she has resigned after being “ordered” to write a false story that claimed undocumented minors were being welcomed to the United States with copies of a children’s book written by Vice President Harris.
“The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point,” Laura Italiano tweeted Tuesday afternoon, several hours after her viral article about the books was deleted from the Post’s website and replaced with corrected versions.
Italiano, who had written for the Post since the 1990s, according to news archives, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Trump supporter argues alleged death threats against leading Democrats were fueled by pandemic boredom
NEW YORK — A fervent Donald Trump supporter on trial on charges of making death threats against prominent elected Democrats before and shortly after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol insisted Tuesday that his statements on social media and in private messages were not to be taken seriously.
Brendan Hunt blamed his comments on pandemic-induced boredom and depression when he took the witness stand to testify in his defense in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. Prosecutors there confronted him with his violent, racist and antisemitic statements, which he argued did not reflect his beliefs.
Hunt’s case is seen as a test of how far violent speech can go before it is a crime and is no longer constitutionally protected as free speech. Hunt did not participate in the riot at the Capitol building, but he is one of hundreds of people charged by the Justice Department in response to the attack by Trump supporters.