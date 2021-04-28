Biden’s address comes a day after he touted the relaxation of masking restrictions for fully vaccinated people, offering his latest remarks on the coronavirus pandemic, an issue that has dominated the opening months of his presidency.
Majority of Americans concerned about protecting and expanding voting access
More Americans are concerned about protecting and extending voting access than backing policies aimed at addressing allegations of voter fraud, according to recent surveys.
While most Democrats and independents want to prioritize making sure eligible voters can participate in elections, the overwhelming majority of Republicans are mostly concerned about keeping ineligible voters from casting ballots, according to a new NBC News poll.
Nearly six in 10 Americans surveyed said their bigger concern pertaining to voting is “making sure that everyone who wants to vote can do so.” This group includes nearly nine in 10 (87 percent) of Democrats and 65 percent of independents.
However, a smaller group of all Americans — less than four in 10 — said they are most concerned about “making sure that no one votes who is not eligible to vote.” Nearly eight in 10 Republicans agreed.
The split appears to reflect how partisan the issue of voting rights has become. After Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, his false claims of widespread voting fraud motivated his supporters to try to overturn the results by violently storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
A Pew Research Center survey released last week found that sizable majorities support several policies that would make it easier for Americans to vote, but there are strong partisan divides. While the overwhelming majority — 82 percent — of Democrats support policies that make voting easier, such as automatic registration, only 38 percent of Republicans back the idea.
And while the large majority of Republicans — 93 percent — want to require showing government-issued identification to vote, the number of Democrats backing that proposal is much lower, at 61 percent.
Schumer says change in style and tone from Trump to Biden is a significant accomplishment
Speaking ahead of Biden’s address, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) argued Wednesday that Biden’s change in style and tone from that of President Donald Trump is an important accomplishment of the new president’s first 100 days.
“President Biden is not constantly stoking division, outrage, racial animus,” Schumer said in remarks from the Senate floor. “He doesn’t fan the flames of every single culture war. He doesn’t seek to personally dominate every single news cycle. He doesn’t insult, degrade or constantly lie.”
Schumer argued that, as a result, Americans are sleeping better.
“Politics is an important part of American life, but it’s not meant to be all-consuming,” he said. “It’s not supposed to keep average citizens up at night. Politics is supposed to be where we come together to solve our differences amicably — not an arena of endless partisan warfare or a bottomless pit of chaos.”
“So as President Biden prepares to address the nation tonight, it’s worth noting that as much as we’ve accomplished in the first 100 days, the contrast in style, tone and effectiveness between President Biden and President Trump is important, too,” Schumer said.
Senate to vote to restore Obama-era limits on methane gas emissions
The Senate is set to vote Wednesday to effectively restore an Obama-era regulation that imposed limits on methane leaks from oil and gas operations.
The measure is expected to clear the divided Senate and has drawn the support of at least one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who co-sponsored the bill.
“We have to stop lighting the matches of methane pollution,” said Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) at a news conference Wednesday morning.
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that, when released without being burned, has more than 80 times the climate impact of carbon dioxide. In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency adopted a rule requiring oil and gas companies to curb methane leaks and emissions from their operations. Late last summer, the Trump administration undid it.
Analysis: Experts assess Biden on the pandemic, the border and bringing ‘normal’ back
Let’s be clear: The “100 days” standard is an entirely contrived benchmark for assessing a young presidency, a “Hallmark Holiday” for the political press, one warily embraced, with varying degrees of enthusiasm, by new administrations.
But with President Biden poised to mark the occasion with his first speech to a joint session of Congress, The Daily 202 reached out to a handful of experts to get their sense of how he has done on a handful of key challenges, from the pandemic to the economy to immigration.
Most new parents have 0 days of paid leave. Everyone could have 12 weeks under Biden’s plan.
Every two years, like clockwork, federal lawmakers have tried to pass legislation mandating paid family leave. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) introduced their family leave bill in 2013 — and again in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
In 2021, the United States remains the only industrialized country in the world where parents are not guaranteed paid leave.
Biden proposed a plan on Wednesday that could provide new parents with the kind of financial support received in other high-income countries. The $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan,” the second installment of Biden’s landmark infrastructure bill, calls for 12 weeks of paid leave for new parents by the program’s 10th year, with the amount of leave increasing over time. The plan offers a wide range of benefits for parents and families, including $225 billion to support national paid family and medical leave, along with $225 billion for child care and $200 billion for universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.
McConnell says Biden and his administration have provided ‘catnip for their liberal base,’ not unity, in first 100 days
Hours ahead of Biden’s address to Congress, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered a sharp critique of the president’s first 100 days, saying Biden and his administration have been more interested in offering “catnip for their liberal base” than pursuing promised unity.
Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said he will be present for Biden’s address to a joint session in the House chamber.
“Like my fellow Kentuckians watching at home, I’ll be curious to hear how the president tries to square his rhetoric with his administration’s actions over the past 100 days,” McConnell said. “Back in January, many Americans hoped they could take the incoming president at his word.”
Instead, the senator said, “the first 100 days have left much to be desired.”
“Over a few short months, the Biden administration seems to have given up on selling actual unity in favor of catnip for their liberal base, covered with a hefty coat of false advertising.”
McConnell’s line of attack is expected to be echoed by other Republicans in the hours leading up to Biden’s address.
Biden and his aides have said their gauge of bipartisanship is whether the White House’s policies draw support from Democrats and Republicans in the public at large, not necessarily in the Congress. Polling has showed that several of Biden’s initiatives, particularly related to coronavirus relief, are popular with the American public.
Senate committee considers Biden’s first batch of judicial nominees
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) called it a “historic day” for the Biden administration as lawmakers begin reviewing the president’s first batch of judicial nominees, including two Black women for appeals court openings in Washington and Chicago.
Durbin noted that all five of Biden’s picks are people of color, underscoring the administration’s effort to reshape the federal judiciary with diverse nominees from a wide range of professional backgrounds.
“We need it on the federal bench,” Durbin said in opening remarks. The hearings come hours before Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress in which he is likely to mention the courts.
“It is a sad reality that four years of President Trump and a Republican Senate did not expand diversity on our federal courts,” he said. Durbin noted that not one of Trump’s 54 nominees to federal appeals courts nationwide was African American.
Much of the hearing Wednesday is expected to center on the two circuit court picks: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a former public defender who is up for the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.
Jackson, 50, is frequently mentioned as someone Biden could eventually choose to make good on his pledge to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. She has served on the District Court in Washington since 2013, and was a law clerk to Justice Stephen G. Breyer, 82, the high court’s oldest justice who is under pressure from Democrats to retire.
Jackson-Akiwumi, 41, spent a decade at the Federal Defender’s office in Chicago, where she represented 400 indigent clients accused of a wide range of federal crimes. She would be the only non-White judge on the Chicago-based appeals court.
All five of Biden’s nominees received a “well-qualified” rating from the American Bar Association.
In his opening remarks, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), the panel’s ranking Republican, praised Jackson-Akiwumi for her service on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. He also suggested that he would press her about the clients she represented as a public defender and on the issue of combating violent crime.
Grassley said Democrats had wrongly criticized and voted against many of Trump’s judicial picks because of the clients they represented as attorneys.
Senate committee advances Biden’s Postal Service nominees
Biden’s three nominees to the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board won approval from a Senate committee Wednesday and will advance to the full chamber for a final confirmation vote.
Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), the ranking Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, voted in favor of all three nominees: Ronald Stroman, a Democrat and the recently retired deputy postmaster general, who was nominated for two consecutive terms; Anton Hajjar, a Democrat and former general counsel to the American Postal Workers Union; and Amber McReynolds, an independent and chief executive of the National Vote at Home Institute.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted to approve Stroman and McReynolds, but not Hajjar. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), approved Stroman’s first term, but not his second or the other two candidates. The committee’s seven Democrats unanimously confirmed the full slate.
The panel also voted to advance Kiran Ahuja, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Personnel Management.
If confirmed, Biden’s postal nominees could significantly tilt the balance of power on the Postal Service’s governing board. Together with board chair Ron Bloom and governor Lee Moak, Democrats and Biden appointees would hold a one-seat majority on the nine-member panel. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy can also vote on certain matters before the board.
Some congressional Democrats have pushed the board to fire DeJoy, whom they fault for historic delivery service lapses and the agency’s turmoil during the November election. But even with a liberal board majority, the coalition probably would still be short on votes to oust the postmaster general. Bloom in recent interviews said he supports DeJoy, and the postmaster general’s 10-year plan is said to have the support of all six sitting board members, who were all appointed by President Donald Trump.
Biden administration expected to announce plan to ban menthol cigarettes
The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it will propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, an action urgently sought by tobacco opponents and civil rights groups that say African Americans have been disproportionately hurt by the industry’s aggressive targeting of Black communities.
The administration also is poised to say it will seek to ban menthol and other flavors in mass-produced cigars, including small cigars popular with young people, according to administration officials familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss it publicly.
It could be years before such bans would take effect, but the administration’s announcement is likely to be hailed by antismoking organizations as a critical and long-overdue step in curbing tobacco use and improving public health.
What’s in Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan?
The Biden administration revealed a $1.8 trillion spending and tax proposal that puts hundreds of billions of dollars toward child care, paid family and medical leave, tuition-free community college and a slew of other initiatives.
Details of the package, called the “American Families Plan,” were disclosed before Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The White House is pitching this package as the next step in Biden’s economic agenda, a month after Biden proposed a $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan.
The families plan faces a difficult path in Congress. Many Republicans staunchly oppose additional large spending measures and balk at proposed tax increases. Democratic leaders also will be challenged in keeping their party’s lawmakers in line if they intend to get another major bill through the Senate by simple majority, as they did with a sweeping coronavirus relief bill in March.
Fact Checker: Stacey Abrams’s pitch that the new Georgia law ‘eliminates hours of voting’
“It restricts the hours of operation because it now, under the guise of setting a standardized timeline, it makes it optional for counties that may not want to see expanded access to the right to vote. They can now limit their hours. Instead of those hours being from 7 to 7, they’re now from 9 to 5, which may have an effect on voters who cannot vote during business hours, during early voting.”
— Stacey Abrams, former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, at a Senate hearing April 20
White House points out Joe Rogan’s lack of medical credentials after the podcaster’s vaccination comments
The White House responded Wednesday to comments by Joe Rogan, one of the world’s most popular podcast hosts, after he suggested that healthy 21-year-olds don’t need to get vaccinated, by pointing out his lack of medical credentials.
“Did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren’t looking?” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said during an appearance on CNN, most of which was dedicated to previewing Biden’s address to Congress. “I’m not sure that taking scientific and medical advice from Joe Rogan is perhaps the most productive way for people to get their information.”
In addition to hosting his podcast, Rogan is also a comedian and mixed martial arts color commentator.
Despite the massive audience for the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Bedingfield said it’s not celebrities who are most influential in vaccination decisions.
“What we’re seeing … is that the people who are the most influential in encouraging people to get vaccinated are their friends, their neighbors, people who have received the shot themselves who they know and they trust,” she said.
Bedingfield noted that among the accomplishments Biden will tout Wednesday night are the 200 million vaccine doses that have been administered to Americans in his first 100 days.
On a recent episode of Rogan’s podcast, which received renewed media attention Tuesday, Rogan told listeners that if a 21-year-old asked him if they should get vaccinated, he would suggest no.
“People say, ‘Do you think it’s safe to get vaccinated?’ I’ve said, ‘Yeah, I think for the most part it’s safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do,’ ” Rogan said. “But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go, ‘No. … If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.’ ”
Analysis: It’s official. Biden is skipping a drug pricing fight in his next big spending proposal.
Democrats and activists spent the last week begging the White House to include measures to lower drug prices in its next big spending proposal.
It didn't work.
A summary of the plan Biden will present to Congress on Wednesday night is devoid of drug pricing initiatives.
Biden will call for devoting hundreds of billions of dollars to child care, prekindergarten and paid family and sick leave — along with making Obamacare subsidy expansions permanent — in the $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan” that he will lay out in his address to a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. Eastern time.
Support for new gun laws falls from peak after Parkland shooting, Post-ABC poll finds
Support for prioritizing new legislation to reduce gun violence has declined from a high in 2018, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, although the share of people preferring to prioritize laws to reduce gun violence still outweighs the share saying protecting the right to own guns should be prioritized.
And there is public support for such policies. The Post-ABC poll finds 50 percent of Americans support enacting new laws to reduce gun violence, down from a peak of 57 percent after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Just over 4 in 10, 43 percent, of Americans say protecting the right to own guns should be a bigger priority, up from 34 percent in 2018.