Cybersecurity firm FireEye said that conservative Polish politicians were targeted to increase divisions in the country and discredit their ruling coalition government. Compromised accounts also shared links to fake articles suggesting preparations by NATO for war with Russia. FireEye also attributed parts of the “Ghostwriter” campaigns, which the firm first identified in July, to a state-sponsored hacking group, UNC1151, with “high confidence.” However, the firm said it could not “conclusively attribute all aspects” of the campaign to the group because of gaps in intelligence.