"The White House listened. They kept us informed. They got the job done –– and now, there’s light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. Next up is the American Jobs Plan [aka the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package]. L.A. has plenty at stake in this proposal, and as this legislation comes together, we will remain focused on making sure Congress and the Administration hear us out. So that our city and state can receive our fair share of investments for our transit network, our clean energy and sustainability efforts, our broadband connectivity, our water systems, our housing stock, and our home care workforce. Given the track record of the past 100 days, I have no doubt our message will get through.”