In a report released in April, the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) concluded that 55 profitable companies in the Fortune 500 did not pay any federal income tax, largely as a result of the 2017 tax law, such as through deductions for investment that President Donald Trump promoted in the bill. This is actually a reduction from the year before, when the group said that 91 companies in the Fortune 500 failed to pay any federal taxes — a statistic Biden frequently cited on the campaign trail. It’s worth noting that companies do not fully disclose their tax liability in their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, so this statistic is the product of research and analysis by the ITEP. But the group has done this for many years, and certainly the comparison of estimated taxes paid before and after the tax bill is relevant.