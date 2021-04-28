In each case, it’s critically important to try to differentiate between those who were actively involved in the efforts to overthrow the election and those who simply went along with it. The courts are evaluating the extent to which rioters were responsible for acts of violence and damage at the Capitol, as opposed to those who trespassed within the building. We should similarly draw a distinction between those politicians who encouraged false claims about the election, suggesting directly or not that the time for revolution had come (like Trump’s statement from outside the White House that morning that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore”) and those who simply signed on to the efforts to reject those votes. Each action undermined democracy, but the former posed an acute danger while the latter posed a more esoteric one.