For some, the aid will arrive too late. Our colleagues recount the case of Rehmat Ahsan, who died of covid-19 in his home in New Delhi after struggling to breathe. In the days and hours leading up to his death, Ahsan's family embarked on a desperate search for an open bed in a covid-19 ward, only to find them all full. Ahsan’s older brother paid $350 for an oxygen cylinder, which lasted eight hours, but when he went to refill it, there were hundreds of people in line.