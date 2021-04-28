When Biden contrasted light and dark, hope and fear, he wasn’t necessarily positioning himself as the positive virtues, just the state of the country. Biden has been focused on working from the background, both because of the value many Americans see in having politics shift out of the spotlight and because most people in positions of power would prefer to act without constant scrutiny. So we see that, while Biden praises the transition to a place of light, he’s happy to have it shine elsewhere. The country searches for Biden on Google about as much as it does Trump and the cable news networks mention the two presidents in nearly equal measure.