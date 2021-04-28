Whether Asian Americans say they support affirmative action depends on how a survey phrases the question. For instance, they support “programs designed to help blacks, women and other minorities get better jobs and education” or policies “to give qualified individuals equal access to employment.” But if asked about supporting racial or gender “preference in hiring and promotion,” Asian Americans say they’re opposed. While Whites are the most vigorously opposed to affirmative action, Asian Americans actively opposed affirmative action in college admissions. But their reasoning might be more complex than survey research could reveal.