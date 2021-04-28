But a bigger part of it is that, in a world where media confidence has consistently eroded over the past several decades, there is a large audience for those who purport to be making their own independent evaluations of situations. When I would talk to QAnon adherents at rallies for President Donald Trump over the past few years, I was regularly told that they were doing their own research and not taking the media’s word for anything. That research led them to embrace wild conspiracy theories, but that was a feature, not a bug. People like reporters for The Washington Post are seen as hopelessly biased and pushing an agreed-upon narrative whereas people like Rogan or the anonymous “Q” are encouraging people to think for themselves — after a little push in a certain direction. And, in Rogan’s case, with the help of a cognition-boosting supplement.