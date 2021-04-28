Now to the undocumented population data. Again, we need to specify that much of the “replacement theory” rhetoric deals more broadly with immigration, rather than just the illegal type. And on that, there’s at least an increase. According to data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the foreign-born population grew from 12.9 percent of the country in 2010 to 13.7 percent in 2019 (we’re still waiting for the 2020 census’s population breakdowns). The percentage of foreign-born residents who are naturalized citizens (and can thus vote) is also increasing, bringing the percentage of Americans who are foreign-born citizens from 5.6 percent in 2010 to 7.1 percent today. One in 14 Americans isn’t exactly an overhaul of our electorate, but at least it’s actually increasing.