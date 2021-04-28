“Essentially, its codifies the status quo into law, in the same way that having an Election Day polls closing time codifies the status quo into law,” Ari Schaffer, a spokesman for the Georgia secretary of state, said in an email. “While Election Day polls close times technically limit ballot access (i.e. if polls never closed you could go until everyone had voted or people could change their mind on their vote if they had a different perspective that better reflected their choice in the moment), having a law that says an election ends at a certain point isn’t really restricting voting as much as acknowledging a reality under law.”