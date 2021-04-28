The poll finds that while more than 8 in 10 Democrats continue to support enacting new gun laws — about the same share as in 2018 — opinions have shifted among Republicans and independents. This year, 76 percent of Republicans say that protecting the right to own guns should be a higher priority, up from 58 percent three years ago. Independents are roughly split now, with 48 percent saying that protecting the rights of gun owners should be prioritized and 43 percent prioritizing gun violence laws, while in 2018 independents prioritized new laws by a 25-point margin, 58 percent to 33 percent.