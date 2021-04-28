Alphabet smashed sales records thanks to a continued increase in digital advertising, and Microsoft saw remote work and digital schooling boost sales across its enterprise and consumer businesses.
- Alphabet reported revenue of $55.3 billion from January through March, up 34 percent from a year earlier. Last year, the company suffered an “abrupt decline” in digital advertising as key customers such as travel websites cut spending, but people continued to use its services more than ever before. "Over the last year, people have turned to Google Search and many online services to stay informed, connected and entertained," Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. YouTube ads raked in $6.01 billion during the quarter, a 49 percent rise from a year ago.
- Microsoft reported a 19 percent increase over the same time period to about $41.7 billion. The company benefited from greater adoption of cloud computing products, as well as an increase in personal computer and gaming sales. “Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.
The reports are just the beginning of a busy earnings week for the tech industry. Apple, Facebook, Spotify and others report earnings today, and Amazon and Twitter report tomorrow. The reports will give a picture of how tech companies' businesses have evolved and grown in the year since the pandemic began and forced a major shift in people's digital habits.
The reports highlight the stakes for regulators eager to crack down on tech giants’ power.
They underscore how tech companies are only becoming more influential and more profitable during the pandemic, potentially giving ammunition to critics who advocate stronger guardrails on these businesses.
Government stepping in to regulate them could be the greatest threats to tech companies' record-setting growth. Google faces antitrust scrutiny around the world, and is the target of a U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawsuit and lawsuits from state attorneys general. As YouTube continues to grow, it could also face more scrutiny in Washington. One of its top policy executives yesterday testified alongside officials from Facebook and Twitter at a hearing about the ways social media companies amplify harmful content.
Facebook, which is also in Washington's glare, is expected to post a major increase in revenue later today, boosted by the same increase in digital ads that propelled Google's strong earnings. And investors are watching if Apple, which was under the microscope at a congressional hearing last week, will be able to continue its strong iPhone sales in the second half of the year.
Microsoft, which fought its own high-profile antitrust battles decades ago, has largely evaded the current techlash in Washington.
Some aspects of the tech companies' business could suffer as the country reopens.
Social media and streaming companies have seen usage boom as people were stuck indoors. But Pinterest's earnings report yesterday signaled the boom times may be over. Pinterest's stock is down 10 percent because of slowing user growth. The company said that's partially a result of easing pandemic restrictions and more stores reopening.
“Lockdowns probably pulled forward some user growth during 2020, particularly in the U.S. where our service has been available longer,” Pinterest said in a statement. “Starting in mid-March, the easing of pandemic restrictions slowed U.S. MAU growth and lowered engagement year over year as people spent less time online.”
Our top tabs
Senators are probing whether Google tried to influence a top critic’s testimony at an antitrust hearing.
Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) are demanding more details about an alleged phone call between a Google employee and a Match Group employee on the eve of a key hearing before the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, I reported. During that hearing, Match chief legal officer Jared Sine alleged that Google called Match after its written testimony for Congress became public. Google asked why Match’s comments about Google’s app store rules didn’t match up with statements Match made about Google in previous earnings calls.
The senators wrote in a letter Tuesday to Wilson White, a top Google executive who testified last week, that they were “deeply troubled” by Match’s claims that Google tried to influence its testimony, and they feel they have an obligation to get to the bottom of what happened on the phone call.
“Any efforts to retaliate against those who speak up about public policy issues or possible legal violations are unacceptable, especially by dominant companies that have the power to destroy the business of a whistle-blower,” the senators wrote in their letter.
“Witness intimidation in any form will not be tolerated,” they added.
Google spokeswoman Julie Tarallo McAlister said the company never tried to influence Match’s testimony. “Match is a valued partner and we regularly communicate with them about the business we do together,” she said in a statement. "We did not and would not try to influence their testimony, intimidate them or otherwise retaliate.”
Basecamp’s new policies followed an internal reckoning over a list of “funny” customer names.
The company's announcement that it would ban discussions about politics and social issues directly stemmed from debate over a list that customer service representatives began keeping around 2009 of funny-sounding names. The list began as a way for people to blow off steam, but began to appear “inappropriate, and often racist” amid greater scrutiny of companies' handling of diversity issues, Casey Newton reports.
Amid broader discussions about diversity at the company, two employees posted an internal apology for contributing to the list, which included an image of the Anti-Defamation League’s “pyramid of hate,” which shows how a foundation of acts of bias can enable extremist acts.
Basecamp co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson responded by saying it was a systematic failure the company allowed the list to circulate for so long. “There was some awareness at the time within the company that that list had existed and it wasn't acted upon,” Hansson said. The list “in itself is just a gross violation of the trust … It’s just wrong in all sorts of fundamental ways.”
However, he took issue with the inclusion of the pyramid because of concerns it might raise temperatures to the point where discussions could no longer be productive. After an employee objected to his criticism, Hansson found chat logs showing that employee discussing a customer with a funny-sounding name. Two employees filed human resources complaints in response, but the company declined to take action. Less than two weeks later, it announced the new policy.
Google’s coronavirus contact-tracing app has had a privacy flaw for months.
AppCensus, a privacy analysis firm, warned Google in February that sensitive data was being stored on a part of Android systems that other apps could access, but the tech giant repeatedly dismissed the company’s concerns, the Markup’s Alfred Ng reports. AppCensus tested the software as part of a Department of Homeland Security contract to test contact-tracing apps. It did not find issues with a version of the framework for iPhones.
“This fix is a one-line thing where you remove a line that logs sensitive information to the system log,” AppCensus co-founder Joel Reardon said. “It’s such an obvious fix, and I was flabbergasted that it wasn’t seen as that.”
“We were notified of an issue where the Bluetooth identifiers were temporarily accessible to specific system level applications for debugging purposes, and we immediately started rolling out a fix to address this,” Google spokesman José Castañeda said in an emailed statement to the Markup. He noted that “roll out of this update to Android devices began several weeks ago and will be complete in the coming days.”
The European Union is preparing to formally charge Apple with having an anticompetitive app store.
If the company is found guilty, it could face a fine of up to 10 percent of its global revenue. Apple also faces antitrust scrutiny in the United States, where lawmakers are considering whether competition policy needs to be updated to specifically tackle complaints about app stores.
Apple blasted Spotify's complaint in a 2019 statement, and it has argued the App Store has allowed new businesses to flourish. The company did not respond to the Financial Times’s request for comment.
Inside the industry
Trending
Rant and rave
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s explanation for wearing a copious amount of sunscreen while surfing in Hawaii last year — that he was trying to hide from the paparazzi — isn’t fooling anyone. Harvard Law School lecturer Evelyn Douek:
Protocol senior reporter Issie Lapowsky:
BuzzFeed News technology and business editor John Paczkowski:
Daybook
- The Senate Commerce Committee holds a nomination hearing for Eric Lander, President Biden’s pick to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, on Thursday at 10 a.m.
- Shira Perlmutter, the Register of Copyrights and Director of the U.S. Copyright Office, discusses the implications of a recent software-related Supreme Court decision at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
- Amazon and Twitter hold earnings calls at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.
- European officials discuss Europe’s proposed artificial intelligence legislation at an Information Technology & Innovation Foundation event on May 5 at 10 a.m.