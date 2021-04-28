On Wednesday, federal agents advanced a long-standing investigation into how Giuliani might have leveraged his access to Trump for his personal benefit by executing search warrants on his home and office. Given that development, we decided to go back and review the various points at which Giuliani’s questionable behavior intersected either with his private interests or Trump’s public, political ones.
Even given our familiarity with the subject matter, the scale is remarkable. Key individuals are identified in yellow.
July 18, 2016. Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention to boost Donald Trump’s campaign.
“Washington needs a complete turnaround and Donald Trump is the agent of change and he will be the leader of the change we need,” Giuliani says.
Jan. 20, 2017. Trump is inaugurated.
Asked by the New York Times, Fuks described Giuliani as “the lobbyist for Kharkiv and Ukraine.”
Autumn. During a meeting in the Oval Office, Giuliani and former attorney general Michael Mukasey encourage Trump to drop federal charges against a Turkish gold trader named Reza Zarrab. Trump, in turn, asks then-secretary of state Rex Tillerson to intervene, who declines.
The case against Zarrab links to an effort to help Iran evade international sanctions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly sought to have the case dropped. Giuliani would later admit to trying to work out a trade: return Zarrab to Turkey in exchange for the release of a pastor held in that country, a deal that Erdogan publicly supported. Zarrab eventually flipped, implicating Erdogan. The pastor was released in 2017.
April 19, 2018. Giuliani begins working for Trump as his personal attorney.
April 30. A Ukrainian native named Lev Parnas attends a fundraising event at Trump’s D.C. hotel in which he disparages Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
“The biggest problem there, I think where we need to start is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She’s still left over from the Clinton administration,” Parnas, who would go on to work with Giuliani, tells the president. “She’s basically walking around telling everybody ‘Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait.’ ”
Trump apparently responds, “Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”
Yovanovitch is not immediately fired, but her ouster soon becomes a central theme of Giuliani’s team’s work.
Late 2018. Giuliani begins focusing on the work done by Joe Biden’s son Hunter in Ukraine. At some point in this period, he meets with Viktor Shokin, the former Ukraine prosecutor general that Biden had demanded be fired due to corruption several years prior. Shokin repeatedly insists that his ouster was a function of a probe into Burisma, an energy company for which Hunter Biden was consulting. This allegation is later shown to be untrue.
The Giuliani-Shokin connection apparently came through Parnas, as Parnas later told the New Yorker. Parnas had known Giuliani for some time, but began working with him as Giuliani began to focus on Ukraine. The team eventually expanded to include another man, Igor Fruman.
Both Parnas and Fruman also worked for the husband-wife legal team of Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, who would eventually come to represent the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash. The two also represented reporter John Solomon.
Dec. 6 Giuliani, Parnas and Fruman attend a reception at the White House. CNN later reported that, after the event, Parnas told others that the three had met with Trump, who tasked them with “ 'a secret mission’ to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate [former vice president] Joe Biden and his son Hunter.”
Dec. 11. Giuliani travels to Bahrain where he meets with the country’s king. He is received as a representative of the U.S. government but, the Times reports, he was actually seeking a security consulting agreement for his private business.
Jan. 10, 2019. Parnas is pushing to bring Shokin to the United States so that Giuliani and his team can interview him. Shokin, however, can’t get a visa.
“It’s going to work,” Giuliani assures Parnas in a text message. “I have no 1 in it” — an apparent reference to Trump.
It didn’t work. Shokin’s visa was denied.
Jan. 23-26. Giuliani, Parnas and Fruman interview Shokin and Lutsenko. They make various allegations about Biden that are ultimately shown to be unfounded. Lutsenko also criticizes Yovanovitch for supporting an anti-corruption organization that had been at odds with his own office. Lutsenko soon becomes a central figure in the push to oust Yovanovitch.
Late February. Parnas and Fruman meet with Poroshenko and pressure him to announce an investigation into Biden. Lutsenko also attended.
“There isn’t anything that Parnas did in the Ukraine relative to the Bidens or the 2016 election that he wasn’t asked to do by Giuliani, who was acting on the direction of the president,” Parnas’s lawyer later tells The Post.
In this same time period, Giuliani and Lutsenko reportedly discussed an agreement under which the Ukrainian would pay $200,000 to be represented by Giuliani’s firm as well as Toensing and DiGenova. That deal was apparently never finalized.
Early March. Lutsenko repeatedly updates Parnas on Yovanovitch. Included in those communications is discussion of a speech given by Yovanovitch focused on Nazar Kholodnitsky, a prosecutor caught on tape coaching witnesses.
“Nobody who has been recorded coaching suspects on how to avoid corruption charges can be trusted to prosecute those very same cases,” she says.
March 12. Parnas sends Lutsenko a series of questions from Solomon.
March 13. Lutsenko sends Parnas an angry message, apparently mad at the lack of action on his concerns.
“I’m prepared to [thrash] your opponent,” he writes. “But you want more and more. We’re over.”
March 20. Solomon runs an article at the Hill elevating various accusations against Biden and Yovanovitch, including that the ambassador gave Lutsenko a do-not-prosecute list.
Solomon and Parnas speak on the phone for 11 minutes after the story is published, according to the impeachment investigation. Shortly afterward, Trump tweets out the story.
March 22. Lutsenko texts Parnas again.
“It’s just that if you don’t make a decision about Madam,” he writes, apparently referring to Yovanovitch, “you are bringing into question all my allegations. Including about B.”
“B” likely refers to Burisma.
March 26. Lutsenko texts Parnas to say that the investigation of Burisma is “progressing well,” but laments that “you can’t even get rid of one fool” — an apparent reference to Yovanovitch.
The same day and the next, Giuliani speaks with secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
March 28. Parnas texts Lutsenko: “I was asked to personally convey to you that America supports you and will not let you be harmed no matter how things look now.”
Lutsenko replies that he has evidence of payments from Burisma that he suggests will implicate Biden. Parnas asks they be sent; Lutsenko replies that he will “give them to you through the new ambassador.” He adds a smiley emoticon.
According to Giuliani, this was also the day on which he handed Pompeo a number of documents detailing his investigations into Biden and Yovanovitch.
March 31. Challenger Volodymyr Zelensky and Poroshenko finish as the top two in Ukraine’s presidential primary and will face each other in a runoff.
April 1. Solomon publishes an article alleging that Biden sought Shokin’s firing to protect Burisma, a claim that, again, is later shown to be baseless.
April 18. With Poroshenko’s likely defeat looming and his own job in jeopardy, Lutsenko retracts his claim that Yovanovitch gave him a list of people not to prosecute.
April 21. Zelensky easily wins the runoff.
April 24. Yovanovitch is recalled from Ukraine.
Sometime in May. Giuliani meets with Kholodnitsky, the disgraced prosecutor, in Paris.
May 9. The Times reports that Giuliani is planning a trip to Ukraine centered on undermining Biden.
“This isn’t foreign policy,” Giuliani insisted. “I’m asking them to do an investigation that they’re doing already and that other people are telling them to stop. And I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government.”
May 10. Giuliani sends a letter to Zelensky asking for a meeting a few days later “in [his] capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent.”
May 11. Following public pressure, Giuliani cancels his trip.
May 12. Parnas meets with an aide to Zelensky. He later claims that he informed the aide at Giuliani’s direction that unless an investigation into Biden was announced, Vice President Pence wouldn’t attend Zelensky’s inauguration.
May 13. Jennifer Williams, an aide to Pence, is told that the vice president has been ordered not to attend.
May 20. Zelensky is inaugurated. Energy Secretary Rick Perry leads the U.S. delegation.
July 25. Trump and Zelensky speak on the phone. During the call, Trump pressures the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Biden. He also tells Zelensky that Yovanovitch was “going to go through some things.”
Trump also says that he'll put Giuliani in contact with Zelensky's team about the Biden issue. Zelensky mentions that Giuliani had spoken to one of his aides “just recently” — an apparent reference to a July 22 call in which Giuliani and aide Andriy Yermak set up an Aug. 2 meeting.
Aug. 2. During the meeting with Yermak, Giuliani pushes Zelensky’s team on the Biden investigation. He also reportedly advocated for Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former boxer for whom Giuliani had done consulting work.
“Make sure Klitschko stays,” Giuliani said according to Parnas.
Aug. 9. The team working to advance Trump’s Ukraine goals, including European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, loops in Giuliani as they flesh out a statement to be released by Ukraine announcing a probe.
Sept. 6. Giuliani tweets his support of Klitschko.
Sept. 24. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announces an impeachment probe into Trump’s contacts with Ukraine.
Sept. 30. House investigators formally request information from Giuliani about his work for possible clients in Ukraine, including Fuks, Kernes and Klitchko.
Oct. 11 The Times reports that Giuliani is facing a Justice Department investigation related to his international work.
Early December. Giuliani travels to Ukraine to interview various figures making allegations about Biden. He brings a staffer for the right-wing One America News network with him.
Among those with whom he meets are Andriy Derkach, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, Lutsenko, Firtash and Kholodnitsky.
When he returns, he quickly briefs Trump, who tells reporters that Giuliani will “make a report” to the Justice Department.
“He says he has a lot of good information,” Trump says, adding, “I hear he has found plenty.”
No such evidence emerges.
Dec. 18 Trump is impeached by the House.
Feb. 7, 2020 One America News announces a series in which Giuliani will “debunk” the “impeachment narrative” targeting Trump. It includes interviews with a number of those who Giuliani had met in Ukraine.
Feb. 10 Attorney General William P. Barr acknowledges that his department has received and has developed a process for vetting Giuliani’s information.
Sept. 10. The Treasury Department announces new sanctions against Russia-linked individuals. That includes Andrey Derkach, who’d met with Giuliani in December for the One America News segment.
Derkach, the department's statement read, “has been an active Russian agent for over a decade, maintaining close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services.”
Oct. 14. Less than a month before the election, the New York Post publishes a story about material it claims to have obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop by way of Giuliani. Some of the material that is published is reported by Time magazine to have been floating around Ukraine in 2019, at around the time Giuliani was in the country.
The Times later reports that the New York Post story was published over some internal concerns. Asked why he went to the Post, Giuliani tells the Times that “nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out” — which is to say, they would have vetted it.
Before the Nov. 3 election. The Times reports that Justice Department officials sought to execute the warrant against Giuliani but were waved off out of concern that it might influence the election.
After the election. In the wake of Trump’s loss, Giuliani takes the lead in pushing various conspiracy theories about purported election fraud. At no point does he offer credible proof of his claims, including ones centered on the idea that voting machines were manipulated.
The Justice officials tried again to execute the warrant, but “political appointees in Mr. Trump’s Justice Department sought once more to block the warrant,” people familiar with the discussions told the Times.
Jan. 6, 2021. At a rally shortly before the Capitol is overrun by pro-Trump rioters, Giuliani repeats his false claims about the election.
“Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent,” he says, “and if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. Let’s have trial by combat.”
No such evidence emerges.
Feb. 4. The voting software company Smartmatic sues Giuliani for libel.
March 26. The voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani.
April 28. Federal investigators executed a search warrant on Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and his office, seizing electronic devices including phones and laptops. According to Giuliani’s attorney, the warrant sought, among other things, communications between Giuliani and Solomon.
Victoria Toensing’s home was also searched.