pposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in court via video Thursday, decrying Russia's political leaders as traitors as his headquarters and regional offices disbanded while facing a move to ban them as extremists.

by Robyn Dixon: “O... Addressing the judge, he said the Moscow prosecutor’s motion to ban several of his organizations was an attempt ‘to make extremists of me and people like me, patriots of the country who protect the country from you traitors.’ Calling Putin a ‘naked king,’ he said that ‘20 years of his fruitless rule have come to this result: the crown is slipping off his ears, there are lies on television, we have wasted trillions of rubles and our country continues to slide into poverty.’”