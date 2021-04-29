“It's time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to just begin to pay their fair share,” said Biden, whose plan calls for hiking taxes on the uppermost earners to pay for a suite of mostly popular services.
“I'm not looking to punish anybody,” Biden said, perhaps anticipating GOP charges he’s waging class warfare. “I think you should be able to become a billionaire and a millionaire — but pay your fair share.”
In addition to GOP opposition, the White House faces centrist Democrats’ unease about the size, scope, and financing of his trillion-dollar plans to serve Americans with what would be the most activist government in generations.
“It's time to remember that ‘we the people’ are the government — you and I, not some force in a distant capital, not some powerful force we have no control over,” Biden told a prime-time audience from the mostly empty House chamber.
“We have to prove democracy still works, that our government still works, and we can deliver for our people,” said the president.
Biden cast the choice before Americans as less of a battle over how much government to pay for and more as who should pay for it, suggesting his opponents would prefer the middle-class, not the rich and wealthy corporations, foot a bill in the trillions of dollars.
“I will not add an additional tax burden of the middle tax in this country. They're already paying enough. I believe what I propose is fair,” he declared in the House chamber. “Ask them ‘whose taxes do you want to raise?’ ”
After a bruising 2020 campaign in which Biden mostly shrugged off President Donald Trump’s constant efforts to tar him as a socialist, the president’s language hinted at a growing defensiveness with midterm elections less than two years away.
Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), delivering the Republican response, underlined: “Our best future will not come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you, the American people.”
The only president Biden name-checked was Franklin D. Roosevelt, an interesting choice for a Democrat who seems to see his own mission in 2021 as beating back authoritarian threats from rivals like China while sanding some of the harder edges off American capitalism, saving the country from threats foreign and domestic.
“In another era when our democracy was tested, Franklin Roosevelt reminded us, in America we do our part. We all do our part,” Biden said. “If we do that, we will meet the center challenge and the age by proving that democracy is durable and strong.”
And Biden seemed to dare Republicans to defend principles at the core of their economic policies since President Ronald Reagan as well as the 2017 tax changes Trump signed into law, which he characterized as a betrayal of populist principles.
“Trickle-down economics has never worked. And it's time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out,” he said.
“Look at the big tax cut of 2017. Remember, it was supposed to pay for itself — that was how it was sold — and generate vast economic growth,” Biden said. “Instead, it added $2 trillion to the deficit. It was a huge windfall for corporate America and those at the very top.”
Conservatives on Twitter took a dim view of Biden’s proposals, or at least his math. Amanda Carpenter, a frequently sharp-tongued critic of Trump, suggested it wouldn’t add up:
Ahead of the speech, I reached out to some experts to get their sense of how Biden has done on a handful of key challenges. I ran some of them yesterday. Today, I’m running one expert’s assessment of Biden’s approach to the economy.
Jason Furman served as the chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers and now teaches at Harvard University’s Kennedy School.
“The big picture on Biden’s economic policy is that it is likely to be extraordinarily successful this year. The U.S. economy is growing very rapidly, jobs are being added at a rapid clip, and it now looks plausible that by the end of the year GDP could be where it would have been absent any pandemic interruption and that jobs could return to their previous trend soon after. A lot of this growth would have happened anyway and is the result of the successful vaccinations, but there is no doubt that economic policies have made a substantial contribution — which is why the U.S. economy is likely to be in much better shape than virtually any European economy at the end of this year.
The American Rescue Plan was very strong on supporting increased demand, particularly supporting high levels of consumption with stimulus checks. It was not nearly as attentive to what could be done to support a return to demand and we are already seeing serious shortages of workers due to a combination of virus fears, school closures, and expanded unemployment insurance. While a $300 a week supplement for unemployment (a level that means unemployment benefits are larger than wages for the majority of the unemployed) may have made sense in January when COVID risks were very high and jobs were scarce, the idea of having the same number in June when COVID risks are much lower and jobs are increasingly plentiful makes little sense.”
Quote of the day
“Madame Speaker. Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it’s about time," Biden said during last night's speech.
What’s happening now
The economy grew by 1.6 percent in the first quarter, showing signs of a boom to come. “As Americans begin to emerge from isolation and start spending again, construction surges and businesses invest in expectation of future growth, it appears likely all covid-19 era economic losses will be recovered by the middle of this year, according to data released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis,” Andrew Van Dam and Rachel Siegel report. “Some of fastest economic growth in more than four decades occurred from January to March, behind only the initial 7.5 surge last year, when businesses first reopened after pandemic-related shutdowns. The quarter’s growth would be 6.4 percent at an annual rate, but annual rates can be misleading amid an unprecedented crisis, because they imply a quarter’s trend will continue for an entire year.”
Jobless claims hit a new pandemic low for a third straight week as the labor market picks up. Per the Labor Department, 553,000 Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 24, Taylor Telford reports. This marks a 13,000 decrease compared to last week, putting the insured unemployment rate around 2.6 percent, the Labor Department said.
New York City is back (on July 1). Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will fully reopen that day. “We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters,” de Blasio said on “Morning Joe” this morning. “Full strength.” De Blasio said New Yorkers have received 6.3 million coronavirus shots so far, and credited the city’s reopening to the inoculation efforts.
The State Department is urging Americans to leave India “as soon as it is safe to do” and avoid traveling there. The warning came hours before India reported yet another record number of new coronavirus infections, Jennifer Hassan, Paul Schemm, Erin Cunningham and Paulina Firozi report. Meanwhile, U.S. flights carrying critical coronavirus aid for India will begin arriving today.
“Federal agencies are investigating at least two possible incidents on US soil, including one near the White House in November of last year, that appear similar to mysterious, invisible attacks that have led to debilitating symptoms for dozens of US personnel abroad,” CNN reports. “Multiple sources familiar with the matter tell CNN that while the Pentagon and other agencies probing the matter have reached no clear conclusions on what happened, the fact that such an attack might have taken place so close to the White House is particularly alarming.”
To start your day with a full political briefing, sign up for our Power Up newsletter.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
- “Russian critic Navalny denounces country’s leaders as traitors, calls Putin a ‘naked king,’ ” by Robyn Dixon: “Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in court via video Thursday, decrying Russia's political leaders as traitors as his headquarters and regional offices disbanded while facing a move to ban them as extremists. ... Addressing the judge, he said the Moscow prosecutor’s motion to ban several of his organizations was an attempt ‘to make extremists of me and people like me, patriots of the country who protect the country from you traitors.’ Calling Putin a ‘naked king,’ he said that ‘20 years of his fruitless rule have come to this result: the crown is slipping off his ears, there are lies on television, we have wasted trillions of rubles and our country continues to slide into poverty.’”
- “People seeking coronavirus vaccine appear eager to receive Johnson & Johnson,” by Mary Claire Molloy, Lenny Bernstein, Frances Stead Sellers and Nick Anderson: “In spot checks across the country, people seeking vaccines and officials dispensing them appear eager to resume using the vaccine, which is also easier to store and transport. ... But there appears to be little Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the pipeline at the moment. Federal data released Tuesday shows that just 765,000 doses were allocated this week.”
… and beyond
- “They went to D.C. on Jan. 6. Now they’re running for office,” by the Daily Beast’s Kelly Weill and Larrison Campbell: “In Virginia, restaurant owner Marie March won her Republican primary last week, making her all but a shoo-in to take office representing the state’s 7th District in the House of Delegates. March attended the Jan. 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, but says she left before the crowd broke into the Capitol. ... Jason Howland, who is running for Michigan’s 31st house district in 2022, was spotted in the throng pushing its way up the Capitol steps. ... Ryan Kelley, who is running for governor of Michigan, [can be spotted] in sunglasses and a black and white American flag cap, filming on his phone as rioters shouted ‘We’re in! We’re in!’”
- “The CDC is still repeating its mistakes,” by The Atlantic’s Zeynep Tufekci: “By issuing recommendations that are simultaneously too timid and too complicated, the CDC is repeating a mistake that’s hounded America’s pandemic response. The new guidelines are rigid and binary, and aren’t accompanied by explanations or a link to an accessible version of the underlying science, which would empower people to both understand them better and figure things out for themselves.”
- “NYPD robot dog’s run is cut short after fierce backlash,” by the New York Times’s Mihir Zaveri: “When the Police Department acquired a robotic dog last year, officials heralded the four-legged device as a futuristic tool that could go places that were too dangerous to send officers. ... Instead, the machine, which the police named Digidog, became a source of heated debate. After it was seen being deployed as part of the response to a home invasion in the Bronx in February, critics likened it to a dystopian surveillance drone.”
The first 100 days
On his 100th day in office, Biden is heading to Georgia.
- The president will meet with former president Jimmy Carter, John Wagner reports, and will later hold a drive-in car rally to tout the early successes of his presidency.
- The trip is part of a blitz of travel by senior White House officials to promote Biden’s new $1.8 trillion plan. The vice president will visit a vaccination site in Baltimore today, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will visit Raleigh, N.C., tomorrow.
Democrats are planning on pursuing a massive expansion of Medicare as part of Biden’s $1.8 trillion package, defying the White House.
- The White House has opted against including a major health overhaul as part of the plan, Tony Romm and Seung Min Kim report. The push — led by the party’s liberal wing — threatens to create even more political tension around a package that has already proved to be contentious.
- “Democrats specifically aim to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to either 55 or 60, expand the range of health services the entitlement covers and grant the government new powers to negotiate prescription drug prices.”
- “Roughly 100 House and Senate Democrats led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) publicly had encouraged Biden in recent days to include the overhaul as part of his latest package. ... Sanders said Wednesday he would ‘absolutely’ pursue a Medicare expansion as lawmakers begin to translate Biden’s economic vision into legislation. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chairman of the tax-focused Finance Committee, similarly pledged that he would ‘look at every possible vehicle, and that’s starting today,’ to lower drug costs.”
- “And Sen. Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), the Democrats’ vote-counter in the chamber, said he planned to push for Medicare reforms he saw as a ‘game changer.’ Durbin said he didn’t know why the White House ultimately chose to exclude the policies, but he predicted tough work ahead for Democratic leaders in crafting a legislative package that has sufficient support.”
- Meanwhile, some Democrats aren’t sold on Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax boost. As part of the $1.8 trillion package, Biden is proposing tax increases on the wealthiest Americans. “For me, it is what you’re doing, the totality of the package, and how does it affect the ability of growth to continue to take place. That’s how I’m judging it. Right now it seems like a rather high rate to me,” said Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), per the Wall Street Journal. “I think that there needs to be some differential, but the differential between ordinary income and capital gains is much too great, so I’m open to narrowing that,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who made his fortune as an investor and is a member of the Senate Finance Committee.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on the GOP’s criticism of Biden spending plans.
- The California Democrat said the GOP was willing to “give away” money to the wealthy with the 2017 tax-cut package while Biden is seeking to make “investments” in education and infrastructure, Wagner reports.
- “All of a sudden they are deficit hawks when they were giving away money to wealthy people under President Trump,” Pelosi told “CBS This Morning,” referring to Trump’s 2017 tax bill, which Pelosi called a “scam.”
- She also criticized Republicans who voted against Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package but who then went on to tout its provisions to constituents. “Well, the Republicans all vote no and take the dough,” Pelosi said. “They don’t mind going home and bragging about some of the initiatives that were in our rescue package, and that’s what they usually do.”
Now comes the hard part.
- “If Biden’s first 100 days have been about seeking to show competence, the days to follow will be about agility — and will test his ability to navigate a conveyor belt of incendiary challenges, including immigration, gun control, police reform and voting rights,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports. “On these issues, with no clear or easy path forward, Biden faces calls to deliver on promises left unfulfilled for key and increasingly impatient constituencies.”
- “People who have pushed Biden to address his more complex promises have worried over his hesitation to embrace changing the filibuster,” Wootson writes. “I can do the math; you can do the math. I don’t see what the path is to 60 votes to pass meaningful federal legislation as it relates to policing,” said Maurice Mitchell, the national director of the Working Families Party and a member of the Movement for Black Lives. “Simply announcing a bill or having a bill number isn’t the same as a legislative victory. What we really want is to understand what the plan is.”
- “Biden has also promised to deliver significant action on gun control. ... But while he said he would take action on gun control on Day One of his administration, he instead announced a series of modest executive actions on Day 78. ... Fred Guttenberg, who became an advocate for gun control after his daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, said advocates understand that any action on the issue will come after a considerable fight, but he lauded Biden for changing the tone on gun violence.”
- “Biden will also have to deal with the push for immigration reform. ... ‘Have they slowed down on their [immigration] agenda, yes,’ said Frank Sharry, founder of the immigrant advocacy group America’s Voice. ‘They were beset by an increase in arrivals that made it difficult for them to manage the process in a way that is safe, humane and orderly, but they’re getting there. . . . They haven’t panicked yet. That’s a big sign for us.’”
In his rebuttal last night, Scott said America is “not a racist country.” Harris said she agrees, but racism must be confronted.
- “I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” Vice President Harris told “Good Morning America." “These are issues that we must confront, and it doesn’t help to heal our country, to unify us as a people, to ignore the realities of that, and I think the president has been outstanding and a real national leader with the nation saying let’s confront the reality and let’s deal with it.”
- Harris added that U.S. intelligence has shown that “one of the great threats to our national security is domestic terrorism manifested by white supremacists.”
The White House touted the diversity of Biden’s appointees, saying it “set a new bar for future Administrations.”
- The administration, which has been pushed by Asian American and Black lawmakers to diversify its upper ranks, released statistics showing that, out of roughly 1,500 appointees to agency positions that do not require Senate confirmation, “58 percent are women; 18 percent identify as Black or African American; 15 percent identify as Latino or Hispanic; 15 percent identify as Asian American or Pacific Islander; 3 percent identify as Middle Eastern or North African; 2 percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native; 14 percent identify as LGBTQ+; 4 percent are military veterans; 3 percent identify as disabled or having a disability.”
Biden announced a second batch of federal judicial nominees.
- “His announcement of three district court nominees — two in Washington state and one in New Jersey — follows the unveiling of a first batch of 11 nominees last month, some of whom are now receiving Senate hearings,” John Wagner reports.
- The latest nominees are David Estudillo and Tana Lin, both for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, and Christine O’Hearn for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.
Hot on the left
Harris and Pelosi said hi with an elbow bump that quickly went viral:
So did the fist bump between Biden and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), who has earned her party’s ire for her criticism of Trump:
And the second gentleman said hi to his wife:
Hot on the right
Meanwhile, conservatives noted that the Democrats’ swing vote wasn’t exactly paying attention to Biden:
As Biden spoke, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) suggested his universal daycare plan — which researchers found could dramatically increase women’s earnings nationwide — resembles a 1974 Soviet Union program:
And, in a rare acknowledgement, Fox News’s Chris Wallace said Biden’s speech may be popular among Americans:
Misleading claims in the first 100 days, visualized
Through April 26, Biden has made 67 false or misleading statements, according to a Fact Checker analysis of every speech, interview, tweet or public statement made by the president. That compares to 511 such statements in Trump’s first 100 days. Explore all of Biden’s false or misleading claims here.
Today in Washington
Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting Georgia today. They will meet with Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at 1:25 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Bidens will participate in a drive-in car rally in Duluth, Ga.
Harris will travel to Baltimore at 1:15 p.m. today, where she will tour a vaccination site at 2:20 p.m. and deliver remarks on the progress made during the first 100 days at 2:55 p.m.
In closing
Sanders told Stephen Colbert he's finding it hard to work with Republicans with connections to the Jan. 6 insurrection: