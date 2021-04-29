“The big picture on Biden’s economic policy is that it is likely to be extraordinarily successful this year. The U.S. economy is growing very rapidly, jobs are being added at a rapid clip, and it now looks plausible that by the end of the year GDP could be where it would have been absent any pandemic interruption and that jobs could return to their previous trend soon after. A lot of this growth would have happened anyway and is the result of the successful vaccinations, but there is no doubt that economic policies have made a substantial contribution — which is why the U.S. economy is likely to be in much better shape than virtually any European economy at the end of this year.