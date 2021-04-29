Nearly 90 percent of corporate executives say that the cost of providing health benefits to employees will become unsustainable in the next five to 10 years, and 85 percent say that the government will need to intervene to control costs, according to a new survey from the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) and KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). The survey respondents included more than 300 executive leaders at companies with over 5,000 employees.