Harris heading to Baltimore to visit mass vaccination site, talk about first 100 days in office
Harris plans Thursday to head to Baltimore, where she is scheduled to visit a mass vaccination site and later give a speech on what the Biden administration has accomplished in its first 100 days.
According to her office, Harris will tour the vaccination site set up at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Biden made a plea earlier this week, and again in his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, for Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Harris’s appearance is part of several days of travel that she has planned to help sell the White House’s ambitious agenda for the coming months.
Biden heading to Georgia on his 100th day in office
On his 100th day in office, Biden plans to head to Georgia, where he is scheduled to meet with former president Jimmy Carter before holding a drive-in car rally to tout the early successes of his White House tenure.
The trip comes a day after Biden used his first address to a joint session of Congress to argue for a dramatic expansion of government services, much of it funded by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans. Biden and other top officials in his administration plan a travel blitz in the coming days to continue the sales job he started with the speech.
Biden’s itinerary on Thursday includes a stop in Plains, Ga., where he and first lady Jill Biden plan to meet with Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter.
At a rally, scheduled later in the Atlanta area, Biden will “highlight how he has delivered on his promises to the American people,” according to a White House statement.
Georgia is a key state for Biden and the Democrats.
With his narrow victory over Trump there last year, Biden became the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992. The election of two Democratic senators from Georgia in a special election in January allowed Biden to muscle his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the Senate without Republican votes.
Biden boasts of early accomplishments. But now comes the hard part — on equity, voting, guns and immigration.
Biden spent the first 10 minutes of his address to Congress on Wednesday night touting the successes of his first 100 days, which he said got America “working again, dreaming again, discovering again and leading the world again.”
But he also conceded that some of the biggest challenges lie ahead.
“We have to prove democracy still works, that our government still works — and can deliver for the people,” Biden said.
Ted Cruz was roasted for appearing to nod off as Biden spoke. He blamed the president.
As Biden detailed his immigration policy in his address to a joint session of Congress on the heels of his first 100 days in office, CSPAN’s cameras cut to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). With viewers watching, Cruz’s eyelids drooped repeatedly, and his eyes appeared to roll back into his head.
The apparently impromptu nap — which echoed an earlier bit of eye resting by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) as Biden discussed his push for a higher minimum wage — left the Daily Show tying Cruz’s slumber to his state’s massive power outages earlier this year.
“Looks like Ted’s eyes are hooked up to his state’s power grid,” the show tweeted.
Analysis: At 100 days, Biden seeks to leverage narrow majorities to reverse the Reagan era
As Biden marked his first 100 days in office with a speech to the nation Wednesday, the scope and implications of his domestic agenda have come sharply into focus. Together they represent the most dramatic shift in federal economic and social welfare policy since Ronald Reagan was elected 40 years ago.
Reagan’s small-government philosophy resulted in a decades-long squeeze on the federal government, especially domestic spending, and on tax policies that mainly benefited the wealthiest Americans.
If Biden ultimately gets his way legislatively, and that is a big question mark, those policies would be replaced with ones that would directly address long-standing economic, racial and gender inequities that have only become more apparent during the coronavirus pandemic.
Analysis: Visualizing the unique, historic diversity of the dais at Biden’s speech
In the first seconds of his first address to a joint session of Congress, Biden acknowledged the historic nature of the people who sat behind him.
“Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President,” he began. “No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words. And it’s about time.”
He was referring, of course, to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — the only woman to have ever held that position — and Kamala D. Harris, the only woman and person of Black or Asian descent ever elected vice president. It was a moment without equal in American history.
Republicans accuse Biden of failing to live up to promise of unity as president pushes big agenda
Even before Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress and touted his accomplishments during the first 100 days of his administration, Republicans on Capitol Hill were prepared to tell a different story: how a new president betrayed his campaign promises about how he would govern.
The centerpiece of the GOP effort to rebut Biden’s speech came minutes after Biden finished his muscular defense of government’s role in American life, declaring his intent to “prove democracy still works.”
It was delivered by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican senator, who spoke to a national television audience about his personal story of escaping poverty and his fervent belief in the power of free enterprise.