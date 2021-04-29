But as Kelly’s statement shows, this is hardly a pittance, even in the minds of some Democrats. Biden did bring it up toward the end of the speech, but he spoke only briefly about the idea that passing his immigration proposal could help and said we should also address the root causes of why people from Latin America head north. Kelly, a border-state senator, clearly thought that was insufficient, to the point where he made it the focal point of his statement very shortly after the speech.