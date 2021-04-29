There have been repeated comparisons between Biden and Roosevelt, comparisons that Biden himself encourages. There was the time in March when he met with historians and explored ways in which his legacy could be as robust as FDR’s. There have been repeated — if obviously premature — comparisons between his agenda and Roosevelt’s. Even the tone of his speech last night was meant to model Roosevelt’s fireside chats, according to Axios.
Not that many Americans will remember those chats. Only a bit over 6 percent of the country was alive when Roosevelt was president, and most of them were probably too young to take much interest in presidential addresses.
Among that 6 percent? Biden himself. Biden was born during Roosevelt’s third term. Remarkably, despite FDR having been president for a longer period than any other president, Biden is the only one of his successors to have been born during his presidency. That’s a record that’s likely to stand, given that no president has been older at inauguration than Biden.
On Thursday, Biden traveled to Georgia to meet with former president Jimmy Carter. Carter is the oldest living president in U.S. history; he was born during the administration of Calvin Coolidge. Coolidge was president during two presidential births: George H.W. Bush also was born under Coolidge, four months before Carter.
That is not the tightest cluster of presidential births in history. Over the course of just over two months in 1946, three presidents were born: Donald Trump, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, in that order. 1946 was the first year of the baby boom, so it’s not surprising that there would have been more presidents born that year than in others. President Barack Obama, born in 1961, is also a boomer.
Generational boundaries are fluid, but if we use the Pew Research Center’s definitions, we see another way in which Biden stands out. The two presidents born under “Silent Cal” Coolidge are actually not members of the Silent Generation. Biden is. He’s the only president who was.
Put another way, there were four baby-boom presidents before there was a single president from the generation that preceded the boom.
None of this is what Biden probably means when he aims to have a presidency that’s tied to Roosevelt’s in the history books. But even if none of his major policy packages move out of the Senate and even if the Democrats lose their narrow congressional majorities, Biden will, at least, have this one tendril stretching back to FDR.