“It's going to help our kids and business succeed in the 21st century economy,” Biden said. “And I'm asking the vice president to lead this effort, if she will, because I know it will get done.”
The announcement signals that closing the digital divide is a top priority for the administration during the pandemic.
Bringing more Americans online has long been a goal for the Democratic Party, but the subject has taken on greater urgency during the pandemic as people have grown more reliant on the Internet to participate in daily life, from virtual school to telemedicine appointments. Biden's push for record-breaking broadband funding follows recent stimulus bills, which included billions to bring more students online and help low income Americans pay their Internet bills.
“Putting the Vice President in charge of the administration's broadband efforts shows that the President considers closing the digital divide of utmost importance,” said Gigi Sohn, a Georgetown Law Institute for Technology & Policy distinguished fellow and former counselor to Democratic Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler.
Harris is taking on the broadband work at a critical point, as the world is watching to see if she emerges as the clear heir apparent to lead the Democratic Party after Biden, as my colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr. wrote earlier this week. Biden also announced she would lead the administration's work on immigration, and he has also kept his promise to have Harris be the last person in the room when important decisions are being made.
“Among other things, he's already put the Vice President in charge of handling the immigration crisis, and to me, that means that he trusts her to tackle big challenges,” Sohn said.
Blair Levin, the former executive director of the Obama FCC's national broadband plan, said the move underscores the Biden administration's recognition of the wide range of hurdles preventing Americans from accessing the Internet.
“I think it means that the Biden administration understands that it is an ecosystem problem that involves not just networks but also issues such as technology leadership and digital equity and inclusion,” he said.
Harris, the nation's first non-White female vice president, has used her role to discuss matters with greater effect on people of color, and data shows there are racial divides in who has a home broadband connection. Pew Research Center reports in February 2021, 80 percent of White U.S. adults say they have a home connection, compared to 71 percent of Black adults and 65 percent of Hispanic adults.
Harris also may benefit from her work experience in California, where she had to confront tech issues.
As a former California senator, state attorney general and San Francisco district attorney, Harris is no stranger to tech policy. Her previous work on issues such as privacy and her connections to influential people in the tech industry could prove beneficial.
Broadband may be one area where Democrats can find common ground with Republicans.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) cited broadband expansion as one of the areas of agreement between Republicans and Democrats in his rebuttal to Biden's address last night, but he generally criticized Biden's infrastructure plan.
“Democrats want a partisan wish list,” he said. “They won’t even build bridges to build bridges.” A group of Republican senators released a framework of their infrastructure plan, which included $65 billion for broadband, significantly less than what Biden has proposed.
Tech issues scored significant air time during Biden's address.
They're usually just mentioned quickly in such annual speeches, but in addition to broadband, Biden also spoke about the need to maintain American competitiveness in fields such as artificial intelligence, and the need for greater public investment in technologies such as advanced batteries, computer chips and biotechnology.
Our top tabs
Facebook says it mistakenly blocked the hashtag #ResignModi in India for several hours.
Posts calling for the resignation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were hidden for about three hours, BuzzFeed News’s Ryan Mac reports. The controversy came as Modi is facing a political storm for his handling of a record-shattering surge of coronavirus cases and a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen.
“We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said. The controversy came just days after the Modi's government ordered social media companies to block tweets critical of the head of state and his handling of the pandemic. A spokesperson for India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology did not respond to a request for comment.
Amazon will be able to seek depositions from Trump administration officials in its legal battle over a cloud contract.
The Court of Federal Claims rejected a motion from Microsoft and the Defense Department that would have prevented Amazon from pursuing allegations the Trump administration improperly interfered with a federal contract worth as much as $10 billion, Aaron Gregg reports. The court will still have to review Amazon’s arguments for the depositions.
The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract is designed to build a cloud-based central operating system for the U.S. military. Microsoft was awarded the contract both in 2019 and last year.
Microsoft communications chief Frank Shaw said the ruling “changes little” and noted that the contract had been awarded to the company twice. Amazon spokesman Drew Herdener welcomed the decision and pointed out what he described as a “disturbing” record of improper influence by Trump.
(Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Popular child surveillance software filtered LGBT health sites and allowed emails about groups like the Ku Klux Klan.
Bark CEO Brian Bason, whose company claims to protect more than 5 million children, said that the software worked as intended because the messages themselves did not contain hate speech or child grooming content, Motherboard’s Todd Feathers reports.
“I’m just surprised [Bark] wouldn’t have been trained to notice words like KKK or Nazi,” Megan Squire, a senior fellow for data analytics at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said. “It sounds pretty naive.”
School administrators who used another software company, Securly, had to manually unblock the United Nations’ organization for women, UN Women, and block inappropriate content. A student at a school that uses the software said LGBT-related websites were blocked. Securly’s director of K-12 safety operations, Mike Jolley, said that the company’s algorithm doesn’t automatically block sites with LGBT-related words. “It’s still a work in progress, but we have made great strides,” he said.
Inside the industry
Twitter temporarily blocked an Oracle executive from tweeting after he posted a journalist’s contact information.
Ken Glueck was not allowed to post on the social media network for 12 hours, a Twitter spokesperson told Gizmodo’s Shoshana Wodinsky. Glueck will also be forced to remove the offending tweet, which had contact information for Mara Hvistendahl, a reporter at The Intercept who last week wrote about Oracle’s Chinese resellers.
Glueck blasted the report in a Tuesday blog post and asked readers to send “any information about Mara or her reporting” to a private email address. That request was later deleted from the Oracle blog. Glueck told The Technology 202 the “line was meant tongue in cheek. It was a parody of something in her story but it didn’t come off that way so I removed it — too inside baseball. The facts of our blog speak for itself and we stand by every word. The line was distracting from the substance of the argument.”
Rant and rave
Mathew Ingram, the Columbia Journalism Review's chief digital writer, compared the response to another well-known tech executive:
Jose Pagliery, The Daily Beast's political investigations reporter, noted that there may be an unintended consequence:
Privacy monitor
Trending
Daybook
- The Senate Commerce Committee holds a nomination hearing for Eric Lander, President Biden’s pick to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, today at 10 a.m.
- Shira Perlmutter, the Register of Copyrights and Director of the U.S. Copyright Office, discusses the implications of a recent software-related Supreme Court decision at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event today at 12:30 p.m.
- Amazon and Twitter hold earnings calls at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.
- European officials discuss Europe’s proposed artificial intelligence legislation at an Information Technology & Innovation Foundation event on May 5 at 10 a.m.