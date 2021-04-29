Glueck blasted the report in a Tuesday blog post and asked readers to send “any information about Mara or her reporting” to a private email address. That request was later deleted from the Oracle blog. Glueck told The Technology 202 the “line was meant tongue in cheek. It was a parody of something in her story but it didn’t come off that way so I removed it — too inside baseball. The facts of our blog speak for itself and we stand by every word. The line was distracting from the substance of the argument.”