DO: Those need to be driven by market incentives. We have a system in this state where we give significant tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles. They get to use the high occupancy lane, and all that sort of stuff, and they get a break on their registration. Those kind of market incentives increase demand for those kinds of vehicles. Now, is the incentive the right one or the wrong one? Instead of mandating you and I to give up our cars — in my case, my F350 diesel. It can pull anything, trailers loaded with equipment or horse trailers or what have you, things that I use in my everyday life that an electric-powered vehicle would not be able to pull. Why not figure out how to create incentives that lure me towards that as technology provides the opportunity to do so? I take incredible umbrage when the state of California is giving tax credits to people who can afford to buy 60-, 70- and 80,000-dollar electric vehicles when we don't have enough money to, for instance, pave our roads, we don't have enough money to assist some of these drug-addicted or ill people who are homeless.