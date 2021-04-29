“All eyes are on Arizona,” said former Trump adviser and Sinclair TV commentator Boris Epshteyn told former White House strategist Steve Bannon last week on Bannon’s War Room podcast.
“The results will be very interesting for the USA and the World to see,” Trump claimed in a statement yesterday.
“It’s America’s audit,” Kelli Ward, the chair of Arizona’s Republican Party, said in the Wednesday edition of her daily updates on the “forensic” recount of 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix.
It's not new for partisans to consume completely different information. Stories that matter to conservatives constantly take liberals by surprise; media watchdogs note how stories that can dominate liberal or nonpartisan news networks can get sidelined on Fox News or its ideological siblings.
The audit in Phoenix has taken that trend and supercharged it. Local news outlets, initially unable to cover the audit in person, now have limited pool access. The audit's website consists of nine live cameras, with no sound, and no details about what's happening in the room.
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, whose firm is running the audit, talked briefly to local media at the start of the process, largely to criticize reporting on his tweets advancing conspiracy theories about the election and a report he submitted to help inform legislators challenging the 2020 election. The firm initially declined to reveal its methodology, doing so Thursday after legal pressure.
“There is no logical reasoning with these people,” said state Sen. Rebecca Rios, a Democrat who, with every member of her party, opposed the GOP majority when it voted to fund the audit. “Regardless of what comes out of this, it’s going to have no credibility, no legitimacy.”
Democrats have gone to court to stop the audit and, failing that, to demand details on how it actually works. Supporters of the audit have cited this as evidence that the party is worried about what the investigators will find — in Bannon's words, that they're getting “closer to the target.” Democrats are not mobilizing protests to stop the audit. This has not stopped Bannon and others from suggesting that left-wing radicals will eventually show up and try.
“We are not going to be intimidated by the Democrats, by the left, by the media, by antifa, by BLM,” Ward said in another video update. There have been no Black Lives Matter or anarchist protests of the audit; fears that these groups are ready to mobilize against it have grown ever since disgraced ex-national security adviser Michael J. Flynn claimed that “we have intel that they may be bringing people down from Portland and Seattle to disrupt.”
The biggest logistical and security problem for the auditors is that a “Crazy Carnival,” scheduled before the ballots were hauled onto the fairgrounds, is about to unfold next door, bringing thousands of people near what should be a secure location.
The audit's supporters are on edge, among other reasons, because they expect the count to validate their theories about the 2020 election. The push for a “forensic audit” in Arizona echoed the criticism of the audit and hand recount of Georgia's ballots: that the fraud Republicans suspected could not be found with a simple count of paper ballots. To assuage skeptics, investigators needed to inspect ballots more closely, and identify how many ballots might have been cast by dead voters or people who couldn't legally vote. And they did not trust state election officials who said that none of that occurred.
In neither place did promulgators of the fraud argument provide any evidence for their claims, which run counter to what Republican officials in the states have asserted were valid election victories for Joe Biden.
Peter Navarro, a former White House economist, compiled election fraud claims in December, and claimed without any proof that the “number of possible illegal ballots” in Arizona was at least 10 times the Biden margin of victory. And since leaving the White House, Navarro has more than doubled his estimate of how many illegal ballots can be found.
“We've got a Biden victory margin, alleged, in Arizona, of about 10,000 votes,” Navarro told Bannon this week on his “War Room” show. “You got possible illegal vote count twenty-four times that, around 250,000.”
The auditors lose their fairground location on May 14, and the audit may or may not be finished by then. To speed up the review, auditors initially planned only to review ballots cast for president and U.S. Senate; a Democrat who had signed up as a volunteer told a local NBC affiliate this week that she heard auditors skipping the Senate count, arguing for speed over accuracy.
Democrats have used the unruliness of the process to their advantage, warning that the result of the count may be predetermined, and may be inaccurate. They don't worry about the 2020 election being overturned, which is legally impossible at this point. They do worry about the continued passage of bills to change election laws to prevent anything that Republicans believe hurt Trump last year, and even an audit that is taken most seriously on the fringes could advance that effort.
“We're looking to make sure that there was not outright fraud in the balloting process, in the paper ballots, in the electronic ballots, in the mailing system, and in the machines,” Ward told the conservative outlet Newsmax as the audit began. “I got to talk to President Trump a couple of days ago, and he mentioned those exact same things. When Arizona is able to get this done, other states will be able and be strong and be empowered to get it done, too.”
Asked whether the 2020 result could be overturned, she didn't have an answer.
“Well, we don't know, because this has never happened in our country,” Ward said. “We don't know what's going to happen with 2020.”
Recall watch
LOS ANGELES — Last Friday, former reality TV star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner announced that she was running in California's gubernatorial recall. Three days later, the state confirmed that there would be a recall election this year, after enough Californians — more than 1.6 million — had signed a petition to force it.
But the actual vote is months away, and the comparisons to the 2003 recall that removed then-Gov. Gray Davis are still flattering for Gov. Gavin Newsom, a fellow Democrat. A poll this week from the Public Policy Institute of California found 59 percent of likely voters approving of how Newsom has handled school reopenings, and other polls have found support for the recall well below 50 percent, concentrated with Republican voters, who are heavily outnumbered in the state.
Jenner, who has never run for office and rarely voted, has given no interviews and offered no agenda since filing her candidacy. Randy Quaid, a former actor who relocated to Vermont after Santa Barbara County filed a warrant for his arrest, tweeted that he might run, the latest suggestion that the recall could become a circus, exactly as Newsom wants.
Republicans would prefer to beat Newsom, and have not settled on a candidate who can. There are just two declared recall candidates with experience in elected office: former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose of the Bay Area. The Trailer sat down with Ose this week, and a lightly edited transcript of the conversation follows.
The Trailer: What made you want to get into this race, and what made you think it was winnable?
Doug Ose: The state is in complete disarray. I know it doesn't have to be that way. That's what first caught my attention. And then I thought about it. I looked at the possibilities and I came to the conclusion that running was a common-sense approach, would appeal to a sufficient number of people, that I could prevail.
TT: When you say you looked at the alternatives, tell me a little bit more about what was lacking from the field.
DO: It wasn't about who else was running. The question was, do I want to keep doing the business stuff I want to do and put up with this malarkey in the state? Or do I want to put my business affairs aside and try to change the malarkey to something more productive? I literally had to put aside three projects so far. I've got two more to put aside. The business that I'm in, which is real estate development, the friends I have in retail or manufacturing, things like that — the challenges just keep getting bigger and bigger for finding people, for being able to move your product to market, to being able to pay to produce a product at a competitive price relative to your competitors in Nevada, or Arizona, or Texas or wherever. I just reached the point where I said: I can do better than these guys are doing.
TT: What malarkey are you talking about, specifically? What's gotten harder to do here in Newsom's term, or the last 10 years since Republicans lost power?
DO: Two great examples. We knew vaccines were coming, but until they actually got here, nobody did anything about creating a logistics system for distributing them into the areas where the disease was most prevalent. We got told about this Healthy Communities Index as one of the metrics that the state government was going to use to distribute them, and then we got told about other metrics that they were going to use.
So that's one example. And then as a business person, what happened over at the Employment Development Department is appalling. It's required by statute to make an annual report to the legislature about the problems they're having with the unemployment insurance process. That report typically arrives between May 1st and June 30th of each year. In 2017, EDD reported to the legislature, “We're having problems in our information technology system in terms of verifying eligibility and getting benefits to people who need them.” They reported, in 2018, the same thing. In 2019? The same thing. That followed the report from the state auditor, who said “the problems you have here are the security gaps that will be exploited if you don't fix them.” So, $30 billion walked out the door to people who weren't entitled to it, who had no business being paid. Apparently it's just beyond the ability of either the Democrats in the legislature, former governor Jerry Brown or current Governor Newsom to actually figure out what needs to be done. That just drives me nuts.
TT: Gov. Schwarzenegger got elected in a recall, came from the private sector, didn't come from the same political laboratory as Gavin Newsom. Did he tackle the sort of problems you're talking about? I ask because, after two terms of that approach, people have been voting for Democrats in greater numbers.
DO: That's one of my points here, that this political elite seems to just not give a rip about solving these problems. They get kicked down the road. Well, I'm 65 years old. I'm not going to be running for anything else. I'm running to solve these problems. I'm not here to be your pal. I mean, I don't need you to come over to my house for dinner. What I need to do is meet with you, take a hard, concerted look at what needs to be done and then do it.
TT: If you win, and I'm the Democrats in the legislature, I just say: This guy's got 13 months in office, let's override his vetoes with our supermajority and then beat him. How do you avoid that?
DO: I think that's a great question. I think the initial reaction is going to be get your knife out, let's cut the guy up. If I'm successful, I'm going to use the bully pulpit of the governor's office to draw very clear distinctions between where we are and where we need to be. I'm going to invite legislators, Democrat or Republican, to the office. I'm going to say, look, solving unemployment aid is not a partisan issue. It is a management issue. Getting the vaccines into neighborhoods where we know the disease is prevalent is not a partisan issue. It is a management issue. If you want to turn this into a partisan issue, trust me, I love to campaign. But if you want to solve this problem, I also take great joy in fixing things and make them work properly.
TT: You talk on your website about “giving consumers options about what type of power they use and let them decide how to spend their money.” Where do you disagree with the Democrats' approach on climate?
DO: I think the focus here needs to be on what a typical Californian needs. Don't get bogged down in political agendas first. We need affordable power. We need gas that isn't four bucks, all right? We need to be able to afford to run our houses, our factories. Somebody came up with a phrase, which I like to use, called “vanity power.” That's what we have. We have a system that forces the investor-owned utilities, through the PUC, to purchase power generated by “preferred sources.” Those sources tend to be solar and wind. To a much lesser degree, we have, by regulation, tried to diminish how much power we use from hydro or natural gas or nuclear, or, definitely, coal, in favor of these wind or solar sources. The cost gets passed through to the consumer in the form of higher rates.
TT: What would you do with the mandates that the governor signed off on? No gas-only cars sold after 2035, a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, and so on.
DO: Those need to be driven by market incentives. We have a system in this state where we give significant tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles. They get to use the high occupancy lane, and all that sort of stuff, and they get a break on their registration. Those kind of market incentives increase demand for those kinds of vehicles. Now, is the incentive the right one or the wrong one? Instead of mandating you and I to give up our cars — in my case, my F350 diesel. It can pull anything, trailers loaded with equipment or horse trailers or what have you, things that I use in my everyday life that an electric-powered vehicle would not be able to pull. Why not figure out how to create incentives that lure me towards that as technology provides the opportunity to do so? I take incredible umbrage when the state of California is giving tax credits to people who can afford to buy 60-, 70- and 80,000-dollar electric vehicles when we don't have enough money to, for instance, pave our roads, we don't have enough money to assist some of these drug-addicted or ill people who are homeless.
The Trailer: When you last ran for office, in 2014, you said that some climate science was sketchy. The climate movement's premise, if I can paraphrase it, is that life as we know it will be impossible by 2050 if we don't get off carbon. Do you still find the science or the premises sketchy?
Doug Ose: Let's just review a little history. In the 1970s, we were told we were going to run out of oil. In the 1980s, we were told we're going to run out of oil. In the 1990s, we were told we're going to run out of oil. The [climate] groups, if you just look back and hold their feet to the fire, it makes you skeptical about their ability to project forward. In terms of reducing our carbon footprint, okay, that's a great idea, let's do so in a manner that doesn't break our businesses and force people into to do foolish things in terms of their long-term ability to survive. Our goal should be: How do we do things to help the middle class? And we need to keep in mind that whatever mandates we put on ourselves for green energy policies or climate change that move the needle one-tenth of one percent, we need to make sure that our trading partners are required to comply with the same standard.
TT: Why have Democrats been running the table in California elections for so long, given what we're talking about?
Doug Ose: Republicans here have done a poor job articulating a message, primarily because they don't focus on things that affect people's everyday lives. You go back and look at the different races I've been in. I always talk about stuff that affects people's everyday lives. I talk about the price of fuel for your car. I mean, that's something people pay weekly. I talk about the price of milk. I talk about the price of eggs. I talk about the price of shoes. I talk about how much time you spend in traffic. You know, are your kids getting a good education? That's why when I have run, I've either won or gotten very close to winning. Because I actually make it real, okay? With all due respect, a household or a family with a household income of $75,000 doesn't really care about what's the marginal tax rate on the last million dollars of somebody's income. It's irrelevant to them.
TT: How would you compare the mood here now to the mood in 2003? In fairness to Democrats, they'll point out that nobody really voted in 2002, and nobody liked Gray Davis. If you look at the polling now, Newsom's not as unpopular as Davis was.
DO: Davis made two or three mistakes, policy-wise, that really resonated with people in the state. The car registration fee, the energy costs, the rolling blackouts. Newsom, in comparison, has a litany of policy failures. Prior to covid, homelessness was growing. It was out of control and growing. You know, schools have been failing far more frequently than they had been. I think the inconsistency of the rules governing what people's behavior could be for the past year and a quarter, that lays directly at Newsom's feet. There's a litany of issues to use in the recall.
TT: Democrats also want this election to be about a “Republican recall,” and about Trump. Did you vote for Trump in 2020? What role would you like to see him play in a recall?
DO: In contrast to many of the people who've said they're running, I voted for Trump in 2016 and I voted for him in 2020. I was a state chairman for him in 2016. I helped organize the phone banks up and down the state that called into other states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. I wasn't for him before I was against him. I was for him. I'm still for him. I voted for him both times. You give me the same circumstances today as in 2016, Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump? No questions asked. I do the same thing.
Ad watch
Scott Stringer, “Day One.” The day before an ex-volunteer's allegation of past groping rocked his campaign, Stringer went on the air with a spot selling him as the noncelebrity candidate (“he doesn't govern by tweet or TikTok”) who has quietly toiled as an activist and politician, battling “global warming when it was still called, well, ‘global warming.’ ” The quiet workhorse image helped Stringer beat Eliot Spitzer in his 2013 comptroller bid, but Stringer didn't have to face allegations and lost endorsements in that race.
Terry McAuliffe, “Get Things Done.” McAuliffe, running for a second nonconsecutive term as governor of Virginia, has commanded the Democratic race since he entered, with three Black opponents struggling to peel off his support from Black voters. McAuliffe, who campaigned to flip the state legislature in 2019, quickly won endorsements from most of the Black Caucus, and a few members appear here, with state Senate President Louise Lucas getting the most time on-screen to tout his education funding plan. Lucas made national news when her appearance at a Richmond civil rights protest led to her arrest.
Jennifer Carroll Foy, “Shoes.” Foy, the best-funded of McAuliffe's rivals, emphasized her biography in her first and now second TV ads. “If those in power could walk in my shoes, they'd know what it's like to grow up poor,” Carroll Foy says, recounting the short version of her life story: foster mother, public defender, state legislator. No major issue differences have emerged in the Democratic primary, and Carroll Foy is reminding the primary electorate how thrilled it had been to elect non-White male candidates.
Kirk Cox, “Second Choice.” Fewer than 100,000 Republican activists in Virginia have registered for the party's gubernatorial nomination convention, making TV advertising at this point more wasteful than directed digital advertising. Cox, the longtime GOP leader in the House of Delegates, has struggled to grab attention from the race's two wealthy outsiders, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin, and says as much with this pitch: “If I'm not your first choice, I'd really appreciate you putting me down as your second.”
Poll watch
Do you approve of the way California Gov. Gavin Newsom is handling school re-openings? (PPIC, 1104 likely voters)
Approve: 59%
Disapprove: 40%
The campaign to recall Newsom benefited from two big coups: A judge's decision to extend the petition-signing deadline, and Newsom's disastrous decision to attend a friend's birthday dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant as shutdown rules bit down. But recall campaigners have not yet found an issue most of California is ready to ditch Newsom over. Most voters, including a fifth of Republicans and a majority of independents, say that Newsom has done fine with school reopenings. Among all adults, confidence in Newsom's school reopening strategy is lower, at 56 percent. But it's the latest example of a backlash not materializing beyond recall supporters, and emphasizes that around one-third as many Californians signed recall petitions as voted against Newsom in 2018.
In the states
New York. Scott Stringer's strategy for getting elected mayor of New York was obvious: Hang back, avoid the circus, and spent the final eight weeks capitalizing on his endorsements from the liberal groups and legislators he'd worked with for decades. The emergence of Jean Kim blew up that strategy.
A former volunteer for Stringer's 2001 reelection campaign for the state assembly, Kim said in a statement and a news conference that the candidate had groped her and made other advances on her against her consent, and that he should quit the mayoral race immediately.
“I have tried my best to put this chapter of my life behind me,” Kim said in the statement, “but I am coming forward now because being forced to see him in my living room TV everyday pretending to be a champion for women’s rights sickens me when I know the truth.”
Stringer, like nearly every Democrat running for something in New York this year, had called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign over sexual harassment allegations. At a news conference, accompanied by his wife, Stringer said he had a brief relationship with Kim before he was married but denied the allegations, and said he wasn't in “the same situation” as Cuomo, who had been accused of workplace harassment. In a Thursday interview with Good Day New York, Stringer added that the relationship with Kim was “consensual every step of the way.”
That did not prevent a scramble away from Stringer by some of his key supporters. State Sen. Jessica Ramos pulled her endorsement, while two other allies he'd endorsed in the 2018 liberal sweep of the state legislature released a lawyerly statement supporting Kim. Two rivals, former HUD secretary Shaun Donovan and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, called on Stringer to quit the race. But that mattered less than what Stringer's liberal allies do. His support from the Working Families Party was a signal to liberals that Stringer, not liberal favorites Dianne Morales and Maya Wiley, could consolidate the vote and get past the candidates the left finds most intolerable: Andrew Yang and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
Virginia. Republican candidates for governor met in two forums this week, with former Carlyle Group executive Glenn Youngkin hammering a fresh issue: If Democrats kept power, would they eliminate the state's advanced math programs for high-schoolers in the name of “equity?”
“I don't know how anybody else felt this week, but when I read the announcement that we were going to stop teaching accelerated math through 11th grade, I thought I had woken up on April Fools' Day or fallen down the rabbit hole,” Youngkin said at a debate sponsored by the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition on Sunday.
There was no announcement that the state would stop teaching accelerated high school math. The complicated story, as told by The Post's Hannah Natanson, is that the state is in the “early stages of a regularly scheduled revision of its mathematics Standards of Learning,” with no changes implemented until 2025, when the next governor will be finishing his or her term. No decision has been made about advanced math, but a presentation that discussed possible changes inspired a suburban school board member to write on Facebook that “as currently planned, this initiative will eliminate ALL math acceleration prior to 11th grade.”
That was on April 22; the school board member has since revised the post. But Youngkin told Fox News that the state's response to the Facebook post was more of a walk-back after being caught than an explanation, and at a forum the next day, he told an audience at a Springfield, Va., country club that if elected he'd prevent “critical race theory” from coming to Virginia schools and explore something like “the 1776 Project,” a Trump administration response to the New York Times's 1619 Project, which centered the role of slavery in America's founding.
And in Montana, which got a second House seat in the latest census reapportionment, former Trump interior secretary Ryan Zinke has filed paperwork to run in the new district. Zinke was seen as a potential Senate candidate until joining the administration; he resigned amid multiple ongoing probes of his conduct and investments.
Special elections
Early voting is over in Texas's 6th Congressional District, and the final votes in the all-party primary will be cast on Saturday. Strategists in the mostly suburban seat see a few outcomes becoming likelier after the early vote: A runoff between Republican Susan Wright and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez, and a runoff between state Rep. Jake Ellzey and Sanchez. But there's potential for former Trump HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison to make the runoff, and a chance that Sanchez, the only Democrat that outside groups are spending on, could get locked out if Democrats split their votes. Turnout in the most heavily Latino precincts has been sluggish, Republican turnout has been high, and Shawn Lassiter, a Black woman and first-time Democratic candidate who outraised Sanchez, may benefit from higher turnout in Black precincts.
Former president Donald Trump's endorsement of Wright was the biggest boost in a campaign that locked up endorsements as fast as possible, to portray the widow of Rep. Ron Wright as a consensus choice to replace him. Trump will call in to a tele-town hall tonight for Wright, and the Club for Growth, which has opposed Ellzey in both of his races, spent five figures on radio ads (“Dateline: Mar-a-Lago”) that repeat the text of Trump's statement and claim “out-of-state anti-Trump forces have opposed her.” (Michael Wood, a veteran running as a Trump critic, has gotten help from Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.)
There's still no date set for an election in Florida's 20th Congressional District, which has been vacant for 23 days, since the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings (D). As The Trailer noted last week, there are political incentives for both Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and ambitious local elected Democrats to dawdle: Republicans have no chance of winning the seat in a special election, and the state's “resign-to-run” law means that state legislators or local officials who run for the office this year will have to abandon safe Democratic seats to do so.
The resignations of state Sen. Perry Thurston (who is running) and state Sen. Bobby Powell (who is considering it) would get Republicans close to a temporary supermajority in the state Senate; the resignations of any Broward County commissioners who run would allow DeSantis to appoint Republicans to seats the party normally doesn't compete for. State Rep. Omari Hardy became the 11th declared Democratic candidate this week, pitching himself as the race's most reliable liberal, and noting that he was raised by “two moms” — a detail that was used against him when he sought his current seat.
We do have a date for an election in Ohio's 15th Congressional District, where Rep. Steve Stivers (R) is retiring. Voters in the strongly Republican seat will pick nominees in an August 3 primary, then a new member of Congress in a November 2 election, the same schedule being used in the safely Democratic 11th Congressional District. That means, no matter what happens in Florida, that both parties will have vacancies in Ohio between mid-May (when Stivers leaves for good) and mid-November.
