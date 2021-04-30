Like Trump’s, these administrative directives are a mix of actual execution and “planning to make plans.” By my count, 16 deal significantly with reorganization, such as creating new advisory mechanisms or “czar” posts. Another dozen require quick, tangible action, such as new ethics rules or guidelines protecting workers from covid-19’s spread. But the bulk fall into a broad “review and/or report” category, with the president directing departments and agencies to go through existing policies and rules and consider issuing updates or replacements. (In most cases, the ability to promulgate regulations is vested in departments — not in the president directly.) While those changes will not happen immediately — if at all — these orders do give Biden the chance to lay down clear markers on the hard issues noted above.