The rise of social media and other emerging technologies has enabled foreign adversaries to escalate their offenses in recent years. Russia and other adversaries relied on social media, bots and data leaks to stir up trouble in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. In 2019, the FBI warned Trump campaign advisor Rudolph W. Giuliani that he was the target of a Russian influence campaign, as Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris and Tom Hamburger scooped yesterday. The warning reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence about Russia's influence operations during the election, they wrote.