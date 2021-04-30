New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “claims ‘it’s not fair’ accusers have gone public with sexual harassment accusations,” the New York Daily News’s Denis Slattery reports. “‘What has happened is, the complainants have continued to go to the press and make their complaint in the press,’ Cuomo said during an appearance in Buffalo. 'And I have not been able to respond. That’s not fair and it’s not right.’ Cuomo said he has yet to talk to independent investigators hired by Attorney General James’ office last month to probe the allegations made against him. But he can’t wait to share his side of the story. ‘I have not, but I can tell you this, I have tried to be respectful of the process,’ he said. ‘At the same time, it has been very difficult letting people make accusations and not responding. And people have only heard one side of the story.’”