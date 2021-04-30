From 1986 to 1990, the electorate was on average 85 percent non-Hispanic White, and Democrats won the national House vote by eight points. From 1998 to 2002, the electorate was 82 percent White, and Republicans won by an average of two points. From 2010 to 2014, the electorate was 76 percent White and the Republicans won by four points. In the past three House elections, Democrats have won by that same average even as the electorate has been an average of 73 percent White.