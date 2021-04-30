On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the FBI warned Giuliani in late 2019 that he was the target of a Russian influence operation aimed at damaging then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. Giuliani had previously met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, whom the Treasury Department later imposed sanctions on and described as an “active Russian agent for over a decade.” And in October, Time magazine reported that emails and photos purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden had been circulating in Ukraine for months “at the same time that Rudy Giuliani was searching for dirt there” on Joe Biden.