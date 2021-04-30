This is all objectively the case. For every question that has emerged that begins with “Well, what about,” there is an answer that begins with either “That’s been debunked” or “That’s irrelevant.” Claims that the election was stolen depend on either the presumption it was and that evidence must therefore exist or on a willful lack of interest in the reality of the situation. That lack of interest often takes the form of reading paragraphs like this one and thinking, Well, sure, The Washington Compost would say that! To point out that the election wasn’t stolen is often by itself a reason to reject the publication or individual pointing it out, making it difficult to overcome the untrue belief that so many want to believe.