Harris heading to Ohio to discuss plans to boost spending on public transit
Vice President Harris plans to travel to Ohio for a roundtable discussion Friday on Biden’s plans to significantly boost spending on public transit.
Her visit to Cincinnati is part of a concerted effort by the White House to promote Biden’s spending plans outlined in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
While Harris is in Ohio, her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, has a series of events planned in North Carolina to promote Biden’s infrastructure plans.
He will be joined at points by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and Democratic members of the North Carolina congressional delegation.
Biden to tout infrastructure plans at Amtrak anniversary celebration in Philadelphia
Biden plans to travel to Philadelphia on Friday to join Amtrak in celebrating its 50th anniversary and promote his sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure package, which would spend $80 billion on improving rail service throughout the country.
Biden is scheduled to appear at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia as part of what the White House is dubbing the “Getting America Back on Track Tour” in the wake of his address Wednesday to a joint session of Congress. In his speech, Biden detailed an array of spending plans that he and other senior administration officials are now touting in appearances around the United States.
According to a White House fact sheet, “President Biden is calling on Congress to invest $80 billion to address Amtrak’s repair backlog; modernize the high-traffic Northeast Corridor; improve existing corridors and connect new city pairs; and enhance grant and loan programs that support passenger and freight rail safety, efficiency, and electrification.”
Biden is no stranger to Amtrak service. As a senator from Delaware, he famously commuted daily to Washington, garnering the nickname “Amtrak Joe.”
Following his speech in Delaware, Biden is scheduled to return home to Wilmington, Del., where he plans to spend the weekend.
Fact Checker: Why are Republicans touting parts of Biden’s covid relief plan?
Not a single Republican lawmaker voted for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, Biden’s coronavirus relief package that doled out $1,400 checks for many Americans and provided aid to state and local governments, restaurants and businesses. The bill passed with only narrow majorities, each party stuck in its own corner.
Biden’s bill came just weeks after Congress had passed a coronavirus relief package under President Donald Trump, so many Republicans argued it was too much, too soon. Of course, one cannot discount the idea that a change in presidents might have also had something to do with their votes.
Nevertheless, Republicans have been touting elements of the bill on Twitter and in news releases. Any big bill is going to have elements in it that might have, in other circumstances, won the support of lawmakers. Moreover, it might be worth letting constituents know about the potential largesse available from the federal government.
Florida legislature approves measure that curbs mail voting and use of drop boxes
Florida’s legislature on Thursday night became the latest to approve far-reaching legislation imposing new rules on voting and new penalties for those who do not follow them, passing a measure that critics said would make it harder for millions of voters to cast ballots in the Sunshine State.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who named voting security one of his top legislative priorities this year, said late Thursday on Fox News that he “of course” would sign the bill.
Like similar bills Republicans are pushing in dozens of state legislatures across the country, the Florida measure adds hurdles to voting by mail, restricts the use of drop boxes and prohibits any actions that could influence those standing in line to vote, which voting rights advocates said is likely to discourage nonpartisan groups from offering food or water to voters as they wait in the hot Florida sun.
Analysis: American politics is getting more European
Biden is trying to turn the page on four decades of American economic orthodoxy.
“My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked,” he declared Wednesday, during a speech marking his first 100 days in office, in which he championed bills for trillions of dollars in government spending. “It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and middle out.”
A figure bound up in half a century of Washington establishment politics is now positioning himself to be the most consequential president since Ronald Reagan, and perhaps the most transformative one since Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Biden is presiding over a generational transition in economic thinking. It’s a shift that may also shake up the country’s political coordinates: Democrats are more aggressively seeking to build the kind of social democracy that exists in many European countries, where access to health care and education is more equitable and the safety net far deeper.
FBI warned Giuliani, key Trump ally in Senate of Russian disinformation campaign targeting Biden
The FBI warned Rudolph W. Giuliani in late 2019 that he was the target of a Russian influence operation aimed at circulating falsehoods intended to damage Biden politically ahead of last year’s election, according to people familiar with the matter.
The warning was part of an extensive effort by the bureau to alert members of Congress and at least one conservative media outlet, One America News, that they faced a risk of being used to further Russia’s attempt to influence the election’s outcome, said several current and former U.S. officials. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter remains highly sensitive.
Giuliani received the FBI’s warning while deeply involved with President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and related attempts in Ukraine to surface unflattering or incriminating information about the Biden family.
Sen. Tim Scott’s comments on race ignite a fiery debate
Republicans rallied Thursday behind comments on race made by Sen. Tim Scott as part of his response to Biden’s address to Congress, embracing what they hoped was an effective message in the ongoing debate over the role of racism in America that has sometimes left them struggling to articulate a clear position.
Scott, delivering the official GOP response Wednesday, suggested that liberals are using race as a political weapon, defining all White people as oppressors and seeking to use the language of civil rights to rig elections.
“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said in the televised GOP rebuttal to Biden’s speech. “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”