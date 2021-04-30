Harris touts benefits of public transportation as she pushes Biden’s infrastructure plan
Harris touted the benefits of public transportation for job growth and reducing greenhouse gas emissions as she participated in a roundtable in Cincinnati designed to promote provisions of Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure package, known as the American Jobs Plan.
Harris was joined by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who moderated a discussion that included a business leader, union leader, academic and president of the local Urban League.
In her remarks, Harris sought to frame investments in public transportation as crucial to job growth, arguing that a strong transit network makes it possible for people to get to work who might not otherwise be able to do so.
“You know, when I think about it, I think good transit equals vibrant communities,” she said. “Right. So if we think about it in terms of an investment in public transit, it is an investment in job creation.”
Harris also argued that public transportation benefits the environment by getting cars off the road.
“That means a lot of folks can get on a bus, and those folks then are not driving, and we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” she said. “We are reducing emissions that are harmful to our climate. … And the American Jobs Plan will help grow that exponentially, which is also the creation of electric vehicles and electric transit, public transit.”
Buttigieg, Emhoff tell union members Biden infrastructure plan would prioritize trade jobs
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told union workers Friday that the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan would prioritize creating jobs in trades over those requiring higher levels of education.
“These are not mysterious jobs,” he said at Teamsters union Hall in Raleigh, N.C. “We’re talking about needing carpenters and electrical workers.”
Buttigieg visited North Carolina to tout the America Jobs Plan to champion green infrastructure and express the administration support for workers’ right to unionize. Biden’s proposal would create more than one million jobs funded by increasing corporate taxes. The proposal would require $2.3 trillion in spending over an eight-year period to rebuild the country’s bridges and roads and invest in public education.
Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, also participated in the roundtable discussion and mentioned the importance of supporting working-class Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Transit workers are front line workers,” he said. “They need to be treated as such.”
“A lot of people weren’t able to work on Zoom,” Emhoff added. “It’s been a tough year out there taking care of people like you all have.”
Clyburn says America is not a racist country but systemic racism is real
House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Friday that whether America is a racist country at its core is irrelevant considering how prevalent racism continues to be.
“I don’t think a racist country would have elected Barack Obama as president or Kamala Harris vice president,” he told The Post’s Jonathan Capehart on Post Live. “That’s not the issue.”
“The issue is that there are a lot of jurisdictions in this country that have institutionalized the history and legacy of race,” Clyburn added. “That is what is happening.”
The No. 3 member of the House was responding to recent comments from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who in his response to Biden’s address to Congress Wednesday night said America is not a racist country — an assertion from the Senate’s only Black Republican that attracted pushback from several liberals and Black Americans.
Clyburn, a longtime civil rights activist, pointed to several recent incidents of White police officers killing Black people as evidence of the presence of racism in America — and particularly in policing.
“ (Derek) Chauvin in Minneapolis just got convicted for doing something racist, and now the entire police department is being investigated,” he said. “We are investigating the police department in Louisville, Kentucky” for the killing of Breonna Taylor, a reference to Justice Department probes.
“George (Floyd) — this man lost his life because of one racist,” Clyburn added.
When asked what he’d say to Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) after the senator said systemic racism in America does not exist, Clyburn replied: “Nothing.”
Capehart went on to push the Democrat to respond to those who might agree with Graham’s take on racism.
“I would ask them to watch the evening news every evening before going to bed, read the morning papers every morning when you get up from bed and look at the stories that are being reported and ask yourself whether anything is systemic about the race issues that they read about,” Clyburn said.
Scalise on Cheney drama: Republicans can’t disregard Trump
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) weighed in on the drama surrounding Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her growing rift with many in her party who are still loyal to former president Donald Trump.
“Trump is still a very active part of our party,” Scalise said in an interview with Axios. “This idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and frankly he has a lot to offer still.”
Cheney has been steadfast in her criticism of Trump after voting for his impeachment in January and then beating back an intraparty effort to strip her of her high-ranking position as GOP Conference chair.
The latest outrage from the right came Wednesday night when she fist-bumped Biden before his address to a joint session of Congress. Cheney, who has said she is trying to restore civility in Washington and her party, defended herself on Twitter.
“I disagree strongly w/ @JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way,” Cheney wrote. “We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans.”
Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos to retire her Illinois seat
Illinois Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos announced her retirement after 10 years in the House, saying she’s ready for her “next chapter.”
“As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring,” Bustos said in a statement. “That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why, today, I am announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term.”
The 59-year-old told the HuffPost in an interview that wanting to spend more time with her children and grandchildren played a role in her decision, saying she’s had to miss out on a lot of moments because of the long hours and travel being a member of Congress requires.
Bustos won her reelections by double digits until 2020, which was her most competitive race — she won it by four points. Her northwest Illinois district, one of a handful held by a Democrat, but won by Donald Trump, will be redrawn in the redistricting process because the state will lose one House seat after losing population in the census.
Bustos served as the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the 2020 cycle. She stepped down after the Democrats performed worse than expected, holding their majority in the House, but by a narrow margin.
Biden administration forges new path on North Korea crisis in wake of Trump and Obama failures
The Biden administration is charting a new course in an attempt to end North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, striking a balance between President Donald Trump’s grand bargain, leader-to-leader diplomacy and President Barack Obama’s arm’s-length approach to the crisis, said U.S. officials familiar with the plan.
The decision to pursue a phased agreement that leads to full denuclearization follows a months-long review that was briefed to Biden last week by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley.
The plan represents a rejection of the strategy devised by Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, who insisted that the United States hold out for a “go big or go home” agreement — a deal that would remove all sanctions in exchange for the full dismantlement of North Korea’s weapons program.
Biden administration seeks confirmation that Americans were among victims in Israel stampede
Biden said Friday that his administration is working to confirm reports that Americans were among those killed when a stampede broke out at a crowded Jewish festival in northern Israel on Thursday night.
In a statement offering condolences to “our friends in Israel,” Biden said: “We are also working to confirm reports that American citizens may have lost their lives or been wounded during the religious observance of Lag b’Omer.”
The Washington Post reported that some participants at the event at Mount Meron, a peak in the Upper Galilee region, were American students enrolled at Israeli yeshivas.
“The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron,” Biden said in the statement, in which he also mentioned that he had spoken to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.
“Our Embassy and Department of State will provide all necessary support to any U.S. citizens and their family members affected by this sad event,” Biden said. “The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends.”
Giuliani claims search warrant at his home was illegal because electronic materials were on his iCloud account
A day after federal agents raided his home and office, Rudolph W. Giuliani on Thursday night hoped to discredit the FBI’s criminal investigation of whether he acted as an unregistered foreign agent.
To do so, Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s former attorney, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News and claimed the search warrant for his cellphone and other electronic devices was illegal because the materials were “from the iCloud.”
“There was no justification for that warrant,” Giuliani exclaimed, pointing to the sky in reference to his iCloud. “It is an illegal, unconstitutional warrant.”
‘Who doesn’t plant trees in high heels?’ Jill Biden says as she helps plant one on the White House lawn
First lady Jill Biden joked about her footwear as she helped plant a tree Friday on the North Lawn of the White House in honor of Arbor Day, wearing blue heels that matched her dress and blazer.
“Who doesn’t plant trees in high heels?” she said as she stepped up, shovel in hand, before adding three scoops of dirt.
The Linden tree that the first lady planted replaced one that the National Park Service said was removed last year because of hollowing and decay of the trunk.
Reporters pressed Jill Biden on news that aired earlier Friday on NBC’s “Today” show: A cat will soon be joining the family’s two dogs at the White House.
“No, not yet,” she said when asked if the cat had already arrived.
Sens. Durbin, Portman propose rule change to allow remote voting in Senate during a national crisis
A bipartisan pair of senators on Friday introduced a resolution that would allow their chamber to do what the House has been doing for months now: vote remotely during a national crisis, such as a pandemic.
Under the change proposed by Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), remote voting could take place for up to 30 days if the Senate majority and minority leaders jointly determine a national crisis exists.
“We live in an age where national emergencies, public health crises, and terrorism can threaten the ordinary course of Senate business,” Durbin said in a statement. “We need to bring voting in the Senate into the 21st century.”
Biden to tout infrastructure plans at Amtrak anniversary celebration in Philadelphia
Biden plans to travel to Philadelphia on Friday to join Amtrak in celebrating its 50th anniversary and promote his sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure package, which would spend $80 billion on improving rail service throughout the country.
The president is scheduled to appear at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia as part of what the White House is calling the “Getting America Back on Track Tour” in the wake of his address Wednesday to a joint session of Congress. In his speech, Biden detailed an array of spending plans that he and other senior administration officials are now touting in appearances around the United States.
According to a White House fact sheet, “President Biden is calling on Congress to invest $80 billion to address Amtrak’s repair backlog; modernize the high-traffic Northeast Corridor; improve existing corridors and connect new city pairs; and enhance grant and loan programs that support passenger and freight rail safety, efficiency, and electrification.”
Biden is no stranger to Amtrak service. As a senator from Delaware, he famously commuted daily to Washington, garnering the nickname “Amtrak Joe.”
Before departing the White House on Friday, Biden sent a tweet that included a photo of him riding the train years ago.
“This is a birthday I certainly wouldn’t miss,” Biden wrote. “Looking forward to celebrating Amtrak’s 50th in Philadelphia later today.”
Following his speech in Delaware, Biden is scheduled to return home to Wilmington, Del., where he plans to spend the weekend.
Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene to hold ‘America First’ rally at Villages in Florida
Conservative firebrands Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) are going on a national “America First” tour together, kicking it off with a rally May 7 at a hotel in the largely-Republican retirement community in Villages, Fla.
The two Republicans have become close allies as loyalists of former president Donald Trump who rail against the “radical left” and frequently make headlines for the provocative things they do and say.
Gaetz is under investigation by the Justice Department for possible involvement in sex trafficking. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Greene has also been in hot water since she emerged on the political scene for her seeming past embrace of the QAnon conspiracy theory as well as incendiary tweets and comments from before she was a congresswoman, including “liking” a tweet about assassinating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
The name of the rally, “America First,” comes after Greene pulled back on alleged plans to create an America First caucus in Congress when a draft document leaked using nativist language to describe its mission.
Here’s how U.S. infrastructure compares to the rest of the world
The White House has framed investments in infrastructure as a matter of ensuring the nation’s global competitiveness, highlighting in its $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan how the nation’s economy is the world’s largest — and yet its infrastructure ranks No. 13.
Addressing Congress this week, Biden said the nation has to “compete more strenuously than we have.”
“We’re in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century,” Biden said. “We’re at a great inflection point in history.”
How does America’s infrastructure compare to that of other countries?
The Bidens’ younger dog is back at the White House after additional training, and a cat is ‘waiting in the wings’
Major, the first couple’s younger German shepherd, who was involved in a couple of biting incidents, has returned to the White House, and a cat is now “waiting in the wings,” first lady Jill Biden said in an interview broadcast Friday.
“He is such a sweet, lovable dog,” Jill Biden said of Major, one of two dogs the Bidens brought with them to the White House, during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.
“I’ll take you to meet him,” Jill Biden said to interviewer Craig Melvin. “He’s probably outside now.”
Nearly three weeks ago, the White House said that Major had been sent to a Washington-area trainer to “help him adjust to life in the White House” following biting incidents involving a Secret Service agent and a member of the National Park Service.
Part of the training involved interacting with cats, Jill Biden said in the Friday interview.
“They took him into a shelter with cats ... and he did fine,” she said.
A family cat is now “waiting in the wings,” Jill Biden said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month that a cat was on the way but that she could not offer a timetable on the pet’s arrival.
“We know that the cat will break the Internet, but I don’t have any update on its status,” Psaki said at a news briefing.