Indeed, in only the first 100 days of his presidency, Biden has passed and proposed large government interventions in the economy — much larger, most observers agree, than would have been considered before the pandemic. He signed a $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package in early March, soon followed by the American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion proposal for infrastructure spending that would include bridge and road repairs, expanded high-speed broadband, new and upgraded schools, and more. Now the White House has announced the American Families Plan, which would spend another $1.8 trillion on child care, education, paid leave and tax credits for those with lower incomes. The infrastructure proposal would be funded by higher taxes on corporations, while the families proposal would be paid for by higher income and capital gains taxes for the wealthy.