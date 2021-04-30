The simplest explanation for Greenberg writing a confession letter is that we’re not dealing with the smoothest operators in the world. We already knew for example that he and Gaetz used Venmo to send money to the females they were involved with. That situation conjures memories of former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer (yes, that Jerry Springer) paying a prostitute with a check. Greenberg also has a history of writing, shall we say, ill-advised letters. And perhaps he thought admitting to it while saying they didn’t know the girl was underage might make it seem less bad (though generally speaking, that doesn’t matter from a legal standpoint).