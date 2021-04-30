As reported by The Washington Post, the FBI warned Giuliani in late 2019 that he was the target of a Russian influence operation aimed at circulating falsehoods intended to damage Biden politically ahead of last year’s election. The FBI also gave what is known as a defensive briefing to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who, as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, investigated Biden’s dealings with Ukraine while he was vice president.