Another official, the man who replaced Shokin as Ukraine’s prosecutor general, promised similarly damning information about Biden. But, according to text messages made public by Giuliani’s colleague Lev Parnas, that official wanted something in exchange: the removal of the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. She was actively supporting an anti-corruption agency in Ukraine that was at odds with the official, Yuri Lutsenko. So Lutsenko repeatedly dangled the promise of information related to the Bidens as he lamented that Giuliani “can’t even get rid of one fool” — an apparent reference to Yovanovitch. At one point, Lutsenko and Giuliani apparently discussed a direct financial relationship, but that seems to have been tabled.