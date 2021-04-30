“We are looking at it, but in a lot of cases gig workers should be classified as employees," Walsh told Reuters. “These companies are making profits and revenue and I’m not (going to) begrudge anyone for that, because that’s what we are about in America. But we also want to make sure that success trickles down to the worker.”
The comments came from a larger interview with Reuters that was not published in full, and the Labor Department told Eli not to read too deeply into the comments.
But they're just the latest sign the Biden administration intends to take an aggressive approach to Silicon Valley's use of contract workers.
- Biden plans to tap David Weil, who has argued that Uber and Lyft drivers are employees, as his nominee for the administration's top wage regulator, Bloomberg Law's Ben Penn reports. Weil served in the same post during the Obama administration, where he investigated companies' use of independent contractors. The nomination depends on him clearing the administration's background check, Bloomberg reports.
- The president is also making a push to pass the “Pro Act,” which would give contract workers at Uber, Lyft and other companies the status of employees for the purpose of organizing. Biden gave the bill a boost in his joint address to Congress earlier this week, calling on lawmakers to “send it to my desk so we can support the right to unionize.”
- The Labor Department also threw out a Trump-era opinion letter, which indicated that gig workers should be classified as independent contractors.
Any change in gig worker classification could pose significant hurdles to the business models of Uber and other companies.
The tumbling stocks reflect Wall Street's concerns that the businesses of Uber, Lyft and Doordash would suffer under a regulatory shift. Classifying drivers as contractors allows tech companies to contain their labor costs because they are not usually subject to minimum-wage laws, vacation time, unemployment insurance and other benefits. But this model has left drivers in a more vulnerable position, as highlighted last year when many found themselves without rides as coronavirus cases soared and travel ground to a halt. The government had to create a new unemployment insurance program for gig workers during the pandemic, which the companies don't pay into.
The companies have fiercely fought any effort to reclassify drivers as employees. They poured $200 million into beating back a California law, which aimed to classify gig workers as employees. The companies successfully ensured they would remain contractors in the state with the passage of a ballot initiative last year.
Tech companies argue that workers like the flexibility of contracting.
The gig companies are pushing back against any effort to change the status quo in Washington by making the case that drivers prefer independence, because it allows them to determine where and when they're working.
“Dashers have overwhelmingly told us that they value the flexibility to earn when and how they choose,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, vice president of communications and policy at DoorDash in a statement. “That is why they work just four hours per week on average, and that’s exactly why we’re committed to protecting their independence while providing greater security and benefits.”
Instead, they've proposed that lawmakers consider ways to create more benefits for workers not tied to employment.
“We’ve put forward proposals that would add new benefits and protections to independent work, and we stand ready to work with the Administration, state legislatures and the people who work on our platform to make this a reality,” Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen said in a statement.
Diana Hussein, a digital communications specialist at hospitality union UNITE HERE:
Ross A. Lincoln, a news editor at The Wrap:
Apple and Epic are gearing up for a landmark antitrust trial set to begin on Monday.
If Epic wins, federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers could force Apple to give up control of its app store, Reed Albergotti reports. If Apple wins, the case could be the impetus for long-awaited antitrust legislation at the state and federal level.
Epic, the maker of the popular “Fortnite” video game, argues that Apple charges 30 percent fees to app developers because it holds a monopoly over its App Store. Apple has denied the charges.
“Frankly, for Epic, it’s been a case of very good timing, because pretty much everybody around the world is looking at this problem,” said Herb Hovenkamp, an antitrust professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. “The DOJ I’m sure is paying close attention to this,” he said.
Biden’s pick to lead the White House science and technology office fended off criticism at a nomination hearing.
Geneticist Eric Lander was pressed on his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his record on gender and race, Politico’s Cristiano Lima reports. The criticism could imperil Biden’s nomination of Lander to lead the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, or OSTP — a position that Biden has elevated to his Cabinet.
“I made a mistake, and when I make a mistake I own it and try to do better,” he said, responding to criticism that he downplayed contributions by scientists Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier in a paper on gene editing technology.
Lander pledged to “make full inclusion and equitable outcomes a high priority” for the office, with the goal of “ensuring that OSTP staff will look like America.” He said he did not know that Epstein was a sex offender at the time of his two meetings in 2012, and he chose to have “no association” with Epstein, who courted well-known scientists.
Lawmakers want the White House to overtake China in setting standards for emerging technologies.
A new bill would force OSTP to create a standards-setting task force that would develop, over the course of a year, a long-term strategic plan for the U.S. government to compete. The proposal is being introduced by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).
“Standards setting is a critical, if often unsung, aspect to American competitiveness,” Portman said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the United States has fallen behind in terms of participating in many standards setting bodies related to emerging technology, while China’s membership has surged.”
Fortinet, Seagate and Medtronic are new members of the Information Technology Industry Council, or ITI.
European officials discuss Europe's proposed artificial intelligence legislation at an Information Technology & Innovation Foundation event on May 5 at 10 a.m.