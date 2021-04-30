In one clip, Biden says that “we have to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve to root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system, and police reform in George Floyd's name” — referring to the man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last year.
Ingraham asked Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to respond.
“Governor Reeves, activists say it is criminal to say there is not systemic racism in the country,” she said. “That video of George Floyd, other law enforcement involved shootings of African American men, the video plays and unrest often erupts. Your reaction to what he claimed about the systemic racism.”
“There is not systemic racism in America,” Reeves replied. “We live in the greatest country in the history of mankind. And I'll just tell you in Mississippi, I was very proud of the fact that last year we had, we had peaceful protesters, but we did not have one event in which there was a riot. And the reason for that is because in our state, we back the blue, we support the police.”
Notice how this works. Ingraham plays Biden’s clip — and then reframes the question as being about something that “activists” purportedly say (though such assertions are certainly rare).
She presents the widely-seen video of Floyd’s death as problematic not because of what it depicts but because of the effects of what’s shown. Then she asks Reeves to weigh in.
He gives the correct response, in the sense that a Republican speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News is expected to give a particular response: There is no systemic racism in America.
Reeves has had a pretty good week. In addition to his Fox News appearance, he got Monday off since it was a state holiday: Confederate Memorial Day. In fact, he was speaking to Fox at the tail end of what he on April 7 declared to be Confederate Heritage Month. April, according to the proclamation obtained by the Mississippi Free Press, should be a period in which Mississippians “honor all who lost their lives in this war” and to “come to a full understanding that the lessons learned yesterday and today will carry us through tomorrow if we carefully and earnestly strive to understand and appreciate our heritage.”
There will be people who argue that this holiday isn't a reflection of systemic racism because of the various ways in which it can be cast otherwise. It's an effort to learn from the past, they might say, not an endorsement of it. One might claim that there's nothing inherently racist about celebrations of the Confederacy (which this obviously is), perhaps because they view the Civil War as being centered not on slavery but on, say, states' rights. Or perhaps they'd argue that this day isn't ingrained in the system, it's just a one-off event.
That particular argument is undercut fairly robustly by the fact that Mississippi state law mandates the holiday, one of three Confederacy-related state holidays on the calendar. It is clear that the system in Mississippi encourages a generous view of the Confederacy, a rebellion against the United States that was predicated on the enslavement of Black people.
The vagueness about what constitutes systemic racism provides an opportunity for it to be framed as one sees fit. Republicans often like to conflate the idea with assertions that America itself is racist, which is like saying that Verizon was a blogging company when it owned HuffPost. There certainly are people who claim that America is itself racist, but that group doesn't include Biden.
In an interview with NBC News's Craig Melvin that aired Friday morning, Biden was asked about the comment that stirred up this conversation about America being a racist country — a comment from Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) response to Biden's speech.
Scott “said, among other things, America isn't racist,” Melvin said to the president. “Is it?”
“No, I don't think the American people are racist,” Biden replied, reinforcing the theme from his speech that America and its people are equivalent. “But I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the eight-ball in terms of education, health, in terms of opportunity.”
“I don’t think America is racist,” he continued, “but I think the overhang from all of the Jim Crow and before that slavery have had had a cost, and we have to deal with it.”
This is a common presentation of the perceived problem: an extended period of time in which Blacks were overtly disadvantaged systemically both meant that there are retained deficiencies — like a lack of accrued family wealth that can accompany homeownership — and lingering, more deeply buried examples. That Black people are disproportionately killed by police is one that’s at the center of the political conversation at the moment, and one that spurs a lot of discussion about what does and doesn’t count under the loosely and subjectively bounded constraints of “systemic racism.” But there are other examples where Black people experience systems differently: non-White students being disproportionately suspended from school, Black people still facing discrimination in housing, higher mortality rates for Black babies that declines when their doctors are also Black.
Some of the existing discrepancies may be functions of the overhang to which Biden referred. Some may be propagation of passive discrimination. Some may be circumstantial. But because there's a political incentive to downplay the existence of racism — as we explained on Thursday, White Republicans see discrimination against Whites as equal to discrimination against Blacks — there's also a motivation to cast a wide array of racial disparities as a priori being unrelated to race.
So we get exchanges like this, between Ingraham and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).
“You watched Joe Biden last night deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress,” Ingraham said. “He repeated twice this proposition that we are a systemically racist country.”
He didn’t, of course. He said that there was systemic racism in the criminal justice system and that it “plagues American life in many other ways.” But such subtleties are not Ingraham’s forte. So she asked DeSantis to opine on what she said Biden said — that “we are a systemically racist country.”
“Well, it's a bunch of … horse manure,” he said. “I mean, give me a break. This country has had more opportunity for more people than any country in the history of the world.”
The audience applauded.
“And it doesn't matter where you trace your ancestry from,” he continued. “We've had people that have been able to succeed.”
This idea that there are no systemic disadvantages for groups because individual members of those groups have overcome disadvantages is a bunch of … well, you know. But this is the political argument popular on the right: the Democrats say that America is racist; we say that anyone can succeed if they work hard! It’s an obviously appealing argument particularly for people who want to believe that their own success is a function of their own innate abilities and not of advantages they might have enjoyed.
It’s not a useful way to approach a complicated, nuanced issue, however. Were there a real interest in tackling that issue, this superficial rhetoric might pose a disadvantage.