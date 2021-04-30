“The Congresswoman supports the program but it was unfortunately included in a bill ladened with billions of dollars for Democratic pet projects and increased unemployment incentives that are currently causing restaurants to struggle to employ workers,” said Andrea Coker, communications director for Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Tex.). “Furthermore, the Congresswoman is actually planning on introducing legislation to increase oversight and accountability of this program to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly. She promoted this program to her constituents because it is her job as their representative to provide information about the resources available to them.”