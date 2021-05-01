Nearman’s role in letting the rioters breach the Capitol came to light after the surveillance video was made public in January. In response, Kotek said she stripped him of his committee responsibilities and the legislature reportedly sent him an invoice for more than $2,700 to repair the damages from the breach. While he has regularly appeared on Oregon House floor sessions, Nearman agreed to turn in his Capitol access badge and now must provide 24 hours notice before entering the statehouse.