Nearman’s role in letting the rioters breach the building came to light after the surveillance video was made public in January. In response, Kotek said she stripped him of his committee responsibilities, and the legislature reportedly sent him an invoice for more than $2,700 to repair the damage caused during the breach. Although he has regularly appeared in Oregon House floor sessions, Nearman agreed to turn in his Capitol access badge and now must provide 24 hours notice before entering the statehouse.