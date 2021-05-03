Talon’s government created new domestic institutions for countering extremism, such as the High Level Committee for the Fight Against Terrorism and Insecurity at Borders. But Talon then used those institutions, including Benin’s Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism, to target high-profile political opponents before the 2021 election. This undermines the court’s ability to do its job and threatens the legitimacy of Benin’s counterterrorism institutions more broadly.