“The incremental, inadequate changes that nonetheless led to the Chauvin conviction,” by Betsy Hodges, former Minneapolis mayor, in the American Prospect: “Some of the changes I worked to put in place have been derided by detractors as insufficient band-aids to a systemic problem. I don’t disagree. No single reform or new policy will get us what we say we want until we shift the purpose of law enforcement in America away from the reasons it was established — protecting the property and comfort of white people — and shift it toward a role that it should play in an enlarged vision of true community safety. But individual reforms are nonetheless crucial as we build toward a more holistic vision of community safety. They create space for a new ending and an imagination for a new conversation about who we are as a people. Some reforms also make it possible to convict police officers who murder people.”