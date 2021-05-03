There haven’t been many occasions since Jan. 20 for the Democratic left to stridently oppose President Biden, but he offered them one last month when his staff floated the idea that he might not increase the limit on refugees the United States would allow in this year. The idea that Biden — who on the campaign trail had chastised his predecessor for rejecting refugee admissions — might keep in place former president Donald Trump’s historically low limit was anathema to many Americans, including Democratic legislators. The Biden administration quickly backtracked, telling reporters that Biden would release a new proposal by mid-May.