Harris to ceremonially swear in Bill Nelson as NASA administrator, Samantha Power as USAID administrator
Vice President Harris is scheduled Monday to ceremonially swear in two more senior administration officials: Bill Nelson as NASA administrator and Samantha Power as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Nelson, a former Democratic senator from Florida, by consensus, without a roll-call vote. He is now NASA’s 14th administrator.
“I am honored by the President’s nomination and the Senate vote,” Nelson said in a statement. “I will try to merit that trust. Onward and upward!”
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Power, on a 68-to-26 vote. She served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama administration.
In her new post, Power will oversee an agency that delivers roughly $6 billion in humanitarian aid to other nations.
Harris is scheduled to hold a ceremony for Nelson in the morning and Power in the afternoon at the White House complex.
Biden heading to coastal Virginia tout spending plans
Biden plans Monday to head to coastal Virginia, with stops in Yorktown and Norfolk, to tout how a pair of major spending plans he is pushing in Congress would impact education.
The trip is part of the “Getting America Back on Track Tour” that Biden launch in the wake of last week’s address to Congress. In that speech, he pitched his “American Jobs Plan” and “American Families Plan,” which together carry a roughly $4 trillion price tag. Later this week, Biden’s tour will take him to Louisiana.
Biden, who will be joined by first lady Jill Biden on Monday, plans stops at an elementary school in Yorktown and a community college in Norfolk.
According to a White House advisory, he will talk about how his plans will benefit “students, parents, teachers and families.”
For Republicans, fealty to Trump’s election falsehood becomes defining loyalty test
Debra Ell, a Republican organizer in Michigan and fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump, said she has good reason to believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
“I think I speak for many people in that Trump has never actually been wrong, and so we’ve learned to trust when he says something, that he’s not just going to spew something out there that’s wrong and not verified,” she said, referring to Trump’s baseless claims that widespread electoral fraud caused his loss to Joe Biden in the November presidential election.
In fact, there is no evidence to support Trump’s false assertions, which culminated in a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But Ell, a Republican precinct delegate in her state, said the 2020 election is one of the reasons she’s working to censure and remove Jason Cabel Roe from his role as the Michigan Republican Party’s executive director — specifically that Roe accepted the 2020 results, telling Politico that “the election wasn’t stolen” and that “there is no one to blame but Trump.”
Romney booed at Utah GOP convention before failed vote to censure him
Utah Republicans loudly booed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) at a state party convention Saturday, shortly before a failed effort to censure him for his votes to convict Donald Trump in two Senate impeachment trials.
A clip from the event in West Valley City, Utah, shows Romney walking up to a lectern to a raucous mix of cheers and louder boos from the nearly 2,000 delegates.
“So what do you think about President Biden’s first 100 days?” Romney begins to say, as the jeers intensify.
Biden officials say they are doing all they can to help India
White House officials said Sunday they are doing all they can to help India cope with the country’s escalating coronavirus crisis, pushing back against criticism that the United States should be moving faster on actions such as waiving patent rights on vaccines.
In interviews on several political shows Sunday, Biden administration officials emphasized the aid the United States has already delivered to its South Asian ally, notably by sending the first planeloads of medical supplies and oxygen to the country on Friday. The United States has also diverted raw materials for vaccines to India.
“In a crisis of this speed and ferocity, we always wish we could move faster and do more. And we’re proud of what we’ve done so far,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “We are continuing to work to source additional critical materials to move them as fast as we can, both directly from the United States and also galvanizing partners around the world.”
Texas Democrats concede lockout in House special election
Texas Democrats on Sunday conceded that they had fallen short in a special election for a U.S. House seat in the state’s 6th Congressional District, ensuring that a Republican will win a seat that had been trending away from the party.
Twenty-three candidates had been vying to represent the North Texas district following the death of Rep. Ron Wright (R) in February after he was diagnosed with covid-19. Wright’s widow, Susan Wright, secured the top runoff spot Saturday, with state Rep. Jake Ellzey (R) taking second place.
Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez came in third, failing to qualify for the runoff by fewer than 400 votes.
Pelosi’s archbishop says prominent Catholics who support abortion rights should be denied Communion
The Most Rev. Salvatore J. Cordileone was careful not to name any Catholics in his latest letter calling for Holy Communion to be withheld from public figures who support abortion rights.
But the 17-page missive from the archbishop of San Francisco may have important implications for one of the archdiocese’s most famous parishioners: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi, a California Democrat and high-profile Catholic, has long supported a woman’s right to obtain an abortion — and, for nearly as long, she has come under fire from those who say her views contradict the teachings of the church, which considers abortion a grave sin.
Justice Dept. probes of local police prompt hopes for reform, fears of delays
By launching federal investigations into police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, Attorney General Merrick Garland has sent a clear message to local law enforcement agencies that their relative impunity during the Trump administration is over.
Standing in front of an American flag, Garland framed his actions as the start of an effort to rebuild trust among marginalized communities and police. “We undertake this task with determination and urgency,” he said, “knowing that change cannot wait.”
But Garland also has set up a potential expectations gap with civil rights activists and progressive politicians who have warned the Biden administration that a mere return to Obama-era strategies to combat abusive policing is a recipe for failure and disappointment.