With this information, we scored respondents as more vaccine hesitant — meaning, intending to forgo a vaccine — if they indicated that they were “not too likely” or “not likely at all” to receive a vaccine. In the study’s February wave, those who said they already been vaccinated were scored as not hesitant. We also asked respondents to report how frequently, in the previous month, they had watched or listened to dozens of different programs. In our analysis, we compare the effects of Rogan listenership with how frequently respondents watch “local news” and “national news” broadcasts and listen to programs such as “The Daily” (a popular podcast) and NPR (on the radio).