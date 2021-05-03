We can measure how conservative an elected official is by looking at how he or she votes. There are established methodologies to do so, including a metric called DW-NOMINATE that evaluates a legislator’s vote history on a liberal-to-conservative axis. What Hopkins and Noel did was ask 500 Republican activists to pick the more conservative senator when presented with a pair who were serving at the time of the survey in 2016. (Activists were identified as working for a party or elected official, having sought office or having engaged in multiple political activities like giving money, attending rallies or volunteering for a campaign.) So a respondent might have been asked who was more conservative, Sen. Ted Cruz or McCain (who was still serving at that point); those responses were then aggregated to develop a scale from least to most conservative.