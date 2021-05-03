Early in the pandemic officials said there were two ways of achieving herd immunity. One was to let the virus intentionally pass through the population until enough people had recovered, and developed protective antibodies, that transmission went down — a strategy doctors called “morally reprehensible” because it would cost unnecessary lives. But it was a strategy a prominent adviser to President Donald Trump pushed for heavily — though unsuccessfully. Sweden actually tried it — and ended up with some of the highest infection and death rates in the world, without the economic relief lawmakers wanted.