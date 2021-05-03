Unfortunately for the town, jumping to conclusions is a favorite hobby of Trump and his allies. Particularly since, as the statement goes on to note, the counting of votes was done using an AccuVote system — a company that is part of Dominion Voting Systems. And Dominion has consistently been at the heart of allegations of rampant fraud in the 2020 election, even as those making such allegations have repeatedly and robustly been forced to retract their claims. “Dominion Voting Systems has never manufactured or programmed the devices used in New Hampshire,” the above statement notes at one point, but those making baseless claims tend to overlook such details.